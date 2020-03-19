NEWS
Economics
RBA pulls QE trigger
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 19 MAR 2020   3:50PM

The reserve bank has taken unprecedented action, cutting the interest rate to 0.25% outside of planned meetings, to a new historical low.

The "comprehensive package" agreed by the Reserve Bank board also included targeting a yield on 3-year Australian Government bonds of around 0.25%, launching a term funding facility for the banking system and remunerating exchange settlement balances at 10 basis points instead of zero.

The move comes after RBA governor Philip Lowe announced on Monday the bank was standing ready "to purchase Australian government bonds".

Lowe said that while COVID-19 is a public health issue, the bank was compelled to step-in due to the "very major" impact the virus is having on the economy and financial systems.

"As the virus has spread, countries have restricted the movement of people across borders and have implemented social distancing measures, including restricting movements within countries and within cities," Lowe said.

"The result has been major disruptions to economic activity across the world. This is likely to remain the case for some time yet as efforts continue to contain the virus."

The cautionary tone will likely do little to quell concerns around the continued impact of the virus, as statements from the RBA are often gone through with a fine toothed comb.

In his announcement on Monday Lowe sounded more optimistic about the future, saying Australia's financial system is "resilient" and "very well-placed to deal with the effects" of the virus.

While this sentiment was repeated in today's announcement Lowe first noted financial market volatility has been very high, equities have experienced large declines and government bond yields are at historic lows.

"The functioning of major government bond markets has been impaired, which has disrupted other markets given their important role as a financial benchmark," Lowe said.

"Funding markets are open to only the highest quality borrowers."

The bank will also continue to provide liquidity to Australian financial markets by conducting one-month and three-month repo operations in its daily market operations until further notice.

In addition, it will conduct longer-term repo operations of six-month maturity or longer at least weekly, "as long as market conditions warrant".

"The various elements of this package reinforce one another and will help to lower funding costs across the economy and support the provision of credit, especially to small and medium-sized businesses," Lowe said.

At some point, Lowe said, the virus will be contained and the Australian Economy will recover.

Read more: EconomyReserve BankRBAPhilip LoweQEMonetary Policy
