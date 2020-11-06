NEWS
Economics
RBA measures not solely due to COVID: Treasury
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 6 NOV 2020   12:22PM

The unconventional monetary policy measures launched by the Reserve Bank of Australia are not solely a result of the COVID-19 shock, Treasury Secretary Steven Kennedy said.

Speaking to Australian Business Economists for a post-budget briefing, Kennedy said the neutral or natural interest has been steadily falling globally over the past 40 years.

"Lower neutral interest rates mean there is less space for monetary policy to operate before hitting the effective lower bound," he said.

"The declining neutral rate is due to structural developments that drive up savings relative to the willingness of households and firms to borrow and invest."

Kennedy said that while COVID-19 was certainly he factor that pushed the Central Bank to take the leap of quantitative easing measures, the country was already heading in that direction.

"While the academic research is not settled on the relative importance of different structural drivers, it is likely due to some combination of population ageing, the productivity slowdown and lower preferences for risk among investors," Kennedy said.

"A number of central banks have suggested that interest rates will not rise for many years."

Kennedy said that even when the cash rate returns to neutral levels, monetary policy will have a reduced capacity to respond to negative shocks.

"If the neutral rate of interest falls further there will be even less space," he warned.

"This raises fundamental issues for the operation and coordination of macroeconomic policy including the appropriate role of fiscal policy as a cyclical stabilisation tool."

Kennedy said there is now a question whether the bar should be lowered for government intervention when there is a large shock that requires fiscal policy.

"Monetary policy setting through central banks has traditionally been the preferred macroeconomic stabilisation tool with fiscal policy focused on structural and sustainability issues," Kennedy said.

"This has been the accepted wisdom in advanced economies for the past 30 years.

"This delineation was preferred because central banks can make timely decisions using an appropriately nimble instrument which helped to manage demand but was considered to have a broadly neutral impact on resource allocation in the long-run."

He said Treasury is already forecasting more frequently than ever as it has incorporated the use of real-time data during the COVID-19 crisis.

"Treasury is actively considering how our processes can be adjusted to make more up-to-date assessments of the appropriate stance of fiscal policy," Kennedy said.

"However, fiscal policy tools are more complex than the cash rate.  There is effectively an infinite suite of different fiscal policy tools."

He said that while fiscal measures can be launched very quickly in the face of a crisis, a complex policy development process could create lags.

"In many ways, the design of the government's initial response to COVID-19 was to put in place temporary automatic stabilisers," Kennedy said.

"Any move towards more active fiscal policy needs to be pinned to credible long run anchors."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: COVID-19Monetary PolicyTreasury SecretarySteven KennedyReserve Bank of AustraliaAustralian Business Economists
