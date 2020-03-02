NEWS
Economics
RBA expected to cut again; maybe even tomorrow
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 2 MAR 2020   11:49AM

Finder's RBA Cash Rate Survey found 90% of economists believe there will be a rate cut in 2020, with 15% expecting the cut to come tomorrow.

Graham Cooke, insights manager at Finder, said 20 economists specifically called out the threat of the coronavirus.

"House prices are still rising in an almost unsubstantiated way, the effect of the smouldering bushfires is still to be felt, and inflation is still sluggish - but it's the coronavirus above all that is concerning economists right now," Cooke said.

"Specifically, whether the affected countries can keep a lid on the spread of the virus. With COVID-19 now spreading through Europe and the Middle East, that looks unlikely."

Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital, said that March quarter growth is already likely to have been depressed by the COVID-19 outbreak via the hit to tourism from China in particular.

"If [COVID-19 is] not contained by the end of March, the impact will likely broaden significantly to education and hard commodities and could drive a second negative quarter of growth in Australia," Oliver said.

"The next move is likely to be a cut in either March or April. I don't have a strong view which one it is and it's not a big deal which one it is either."

Oliver said outbreak coming on the back of the bushfires is likely to see the economy go backwards which in turn is likely to push unemployment up further after the rise to 5.3% seen in January.

"Growth should rebound in the March quarter but given the uncertainty around COVID-19 and its impact globally there is much uncertainty around that and given we are so far from full employment and the inflation target the RBA is likely to take cut the cash rate again in the months ahead," he said.

Ord Minnett believes the RBA will cut rates by 25bps tomorrow, and the market should price in the chance of a 50bps easing.

"Since the Reserve Bank of Australia last met in early February, there have been three significant developments," Ord Minnett said.

"First, the distribution of risks to global and domestic growth have shifted to the downside. The modal forecasts contained in the RBA's most recent Statement on Monetary Policy are now threatened."

"Second, Fed officials are now actively talking about the possibility of policy support. Third, global financial markets have started to price in a non-trivial chance of global recession."

Ord Minnett said these factors mean the case for RBA easing in March "is clear" and the bank will make the move to protect against a heightened chance of a global recession.

"While we are forecasting a 25bp cut tomorrow, we acknowledge that the chance of a 50bp cut is not small," Ord Minnett said.

"The cost of cutting 50bp on Tuesday is the loss of optionality that comes with waiting another month to see how developments unfold. In a volatile situation such as the one the bank currently faces, the value of this option is not low."

Colonial First State cuts fees, closes legacy options
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:30PM
Colonial First State has cut fees for about 200,000 members and will close some legacy options in FirstChoice Employer Super, as it simplifies its product line and phases out grandfathered commissions.
Aussie at center of international scheme
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:33PM
An Australian has been named by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as being at the center of a massive international business coaching scheme that "swindled" veterans and the elderly out of millions.
Gender diversity remains static, women still disadvantaged
ALLY SELBY  |   12:21PM
The state of play for women in financial services remains dramatically disadvantaged.
Raiz cuts AET amid Sargon saga
ALLY SELBY
The board of investment platform Raiz has dumped Australian Executors Trustees (AET) as its independent custodian, in what comes as the latest development in the Sargon saga.
