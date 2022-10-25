RBA downplays exchange rate inflationary impacts

At the Commonwealth Bank Global Markets conference, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) assistant governor Christopher Kent said inflation is too high in most economies, reflecting disruptions to supply coupled with strong demand.

In his presentation, Kent explained how the behaviour of exchange rates, both real and nominal, conflated these inflationary pressures.

"For many years over the past decade or so, actual wages growth was much weaker than the bank had forecast. The bank has discussed a range of reasons for that unexpected weakness, including rising participation rates, heightened global competition, changes in bargaining arrangements and technology advancements," Kent said.

But another factor that contributed to the spare capacity in the labour market, affecting wages growth, was the long shadow cast by the end of the mining boom.

"This massive expansion in productive capacity underpinned a sizeable and prolonged increase in the demand for Australian labour. But once the new infrastructure was in place, and coincidentally the terms of trade began to decline, the demand for labour eased noticeably," Kent said.

"The surge in demand for labour in the boom years and the decline thereafter had significant effects on wages growth and the Australian dollar, which persisted for many years after the peak in mining investment."

Two margins of adjustment enabled the resources sector to attract labour in its boom years.

Firstly, companies in the resources offered higher wages in Australian dollar terms than those being offered elsewhere, encouraging workers across the country to shift away from other endeavours.

The nominal exchange rate provided a second a margin of adjustment, helping to contain broader inflationary pressures despite strong growth in domestic demand.

"The key point was that the adjustment in the boom years was achieved with a balance of a rise in wages in Australian dollar terms and a nominal exchange rate appreciation that pushed up wages in foreign currency terms," Kent said.

Though, once the terms of trade and mining investment declined and the associated labour was freed up from the resources sector, the process of adjustment worked in reverse.

"The nominal exchange rate depreciation that followed reduced the cost of Australian labour in foreign currency terms, helping to guide labour that was now in surplus in the resources sector back into other traded sectors," Kent said.

However, by itself, this depreciation wasn't sufficient to restore the level of competitiveness of Australian labour to its pre-boom levels and absorb all the economy's spare capacity. Rather, that was achieved by slower growth in the cost of labour in Australian dollar terms relative to trading partners, in which came a long period of low wages growth.

It took several years after mining investment had peaked for the real Australia trade-weighted index of the exchange rate (TWI) to return close to its pre-mining boom level. But, while slower wages contributed only gradually to adjustments in the real exchange rate, this isn't true of the nominal exchange rate, Kent explained.

"The nominal TWI didn't start in earnest until around 18 months after the peak in the terms of trade. This may have in part reflected expectations for the terms of trade, which for a time remained at elevated levels even when the actual terms of trade had declined," he said.

"It is also likely to have reflected the effect of very low interest rates globally and unconventional monetary policies adopted by the major advanced economies in response to the global financial crisis.

"Meanwhile, the RBA eased monetary policy from late 2011 because of weaker economic conditions. However, from around 2016, the Bank was balancing the case for a faster return of inflation to the target range by lowering the cash rate further, against the medium-term risks associated with an increase in what were already high levels of household debt."

These decisions by the board were intended to limit the build-up of financial imbalances that can cause instability in the future.

Nevertheless, over time, Kent said that it became clear even with the easing in monetary policy that had occurred, there was still spare capacity in the economy weighing on wages growth and inflation. A further easing in policy would be needed to absorb that capacity and for inflation to rise.

"Accordingly, the cash rate was lowered further through 2019 and the Australian dollar depreciated to its lowest level in over a decade. Hence, by about the time of the pandemic, Australia's pre-mining boom level of international competitiveness had been restored," he said.

So, albeit the end of the mining boom contributing to many years of lower wages growth in Australia, the domestic real exchange rate based on unit labour costs have returned to levels around pre-mining boom days, to which Kent believes the adjustment appears to have run its course.

Further, on the US dollar, Kent noted that it had appreciated noticeably as US interest rates had risen more rapidly than those in many other economies.

"Because much of global trade is invoiced in US dollars, this will add to the cost of imports for a time. But the rise in US interest rates will also contribute to a decline in global inflationary pressures," he said.

"While the exchange rate can play an important role in inflation outcomes, the depreciation of Australia's nominal trade-weighted exchange rate over the year to date will contribute only a very modest uplift in the level of consumer prices over the period ahead."