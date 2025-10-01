RBA delivers 'hawkish hold'

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept interest rates on hold at 3.6% at the meeting yesterday - a move widely predicted by economists.

However, some were surprised by the post-meeting statement released by the central bank.

"Recent data, while partial and volatile, suggest that inflation in the September quarter may be higher than expected at the time of the August Statement on Monetary Policy," the RBA said.

Betashares chief economist David Bassanese said the decision could be considered a 'hawkish hold', saying this statement potentially suggests the RBA is less inclined to cut interest rates in November than previously expected.

Bassanese said the statement implied the RBA was putting slightly more weight towards the monthly CPI read, despite previously saying it pays it less attention than the quarterly read.

Bassanese added that it was unclear whether the hawkish tone was a justification for keeping rates on hold, or a sign of further holds down the line.

"Either way, critical to the outlook will be the September quarter CPI report in late October. If this report reveals an easing in annual trimmed mean inflation from the 2.7% rate in the June quarter to say 2.6% or 2.5% - as I expect - the case for a rate cut will be very strong," he said.

"Of course, an uptick in trimmed mean inflation - which is a risk given some signs of firmer prices in the monthly August CPI report (as noted by the RBA) would kill off the chances of another rate cut this year."

HSBC chief economist Paul Bloxham said while the change in tone was noteworthy, it was not the first time the central bank had done so.

"First, at almost every meeting this year, the RBA has tended to shift direction in its tone. In February, it cut but was hawkish; in April it held steady and was hawkish; in May it cut and was dovish, with talk of a possible 50bp cut; in July, it held steady which was a surprise as most economists expected a cut; in August, it cut and was more balanced. [Yesterday], it delivered a hold and a more hawkish tone. What will happen in November? Time will tell," Bloxham said.

"For some time now, we have suggested that while our central case is for two more cuts (in November and February), there is a clear risk of fewer cuts. Whether we get a further cut this year will critically hinge on the Q3 CPI print, due on 29 October, being low enough."

Meanwhile, international ratings agency S&P has reaffirmed Australia's AAA credit rating.

"Australia's fiscal performance is sound... Australia's economic outlook is sound. Sound fiscal metrics support our 'AAA' long-term sovereign credit rating on Australia," S&P said.

In response, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the rating reinforces the government's responsible economic management but said he was "realistic" about potential impacts facing the country.

"Australia is one of only nine countries to be rated AAA by all three major credit rating agencies," Chalmers said.

"We are realistic about the challenges facing our economy including growing global uncertainty, but our AAA rating is further proof Australia is coming at these challenges from a position of genuine economic strength."