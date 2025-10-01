Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

RBA delivers 'hawkish hold'

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 OCT 2025   12:49PM

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept interest rates on hold at 3.6% at the meeting yesterday - a move widely predicted by economists.

However, some were surprised by the post-meeting statement released by the central bank.

"Recent data, while partial and volatile, suggest that inflation in the September quarter may be higher than expected at the time of the August Statement on Monetary Policy," the RBA said.

Betashares chief economist David Bassanese said the decision could be considered a 'hawkish hold', saying this statement potentially suggests the RBA is less inclined to cut interest rates in November than previously expected.

Bassanese said the statement implied the RBA was putting slightly more weight towards the monthly CPI read, despite previously saying it pays it less attention than the quarterly read.

Bassanese added that it was unclear whether the hawkish tone was a justification for keeping rates on hold, or a sign of further holds down the line.

"Either way, critical to the outlook will be the September quarter CPI report in late October. If this report reveals an easing in annual trimmed mean inflation from the 2.7% rate in the June quarter to say 2.6% or 2.5% - as I expect - the case for a rate cut will be very strong," he said.

"Of course, an uptick in trimmed mean inflation - which is a risk given some signs of firmer prices in the monthly August CPI report (as noted by the RBA) would kill off the chances of another rate cut this year."

HSBC chief economist Paul Bloxham said while the change in tone was noteworthy, it was not the first time the central bank had done so.

"First, at almost every meeting this year, the RBA has tended to shift direction in its tone. In February, it cut but was hawkish; in April it held steady and was hawkish; in May it cut and was dovish, with talk of a possible 50bp cut; in July, it held steady which was a surprise as most economists expected a cut; in August, it cut and was more balanced. [Yesterday], it delivered a hold and a more hawkish tone. What will happen in November? Time will tell," Bloxham said.

"For some time now, we have suggested that while our central case is for two more cuts (in November and February), there is a clear risk of fewer cuts. Whether we get a further cut this year will critically hinge on the Q3 CPI print, due on 29 October, being low enough."

Meanwhile, international ratings agency S&P has reaffirmed Australia's AAA credit rating.

"Australia's fiscal performance is sound... Australia's economic outlook is sound. Sound fiscal metrics support our 'AAA' long-term sovereign credit rating on Australia," S&P said.

In response, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the rating reinforces the government's responsible economic management but said he was "realistic" about potential impacts facing the country.

"Australia is one of only nine countries to be rated AAA by all three major credit rating agencies," Chalmers said.

"We are realistic about the challenges facing our economy including growing global uncertainty, but our AAA rating is further proof Australia is coming at these challenges from a position of genuine economic strength."

Read more: BetasharesDavid BassaneseHSBCPaul BloxhamReserve Bank of AustraliaTreasurer Jim Chalmers
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Inflation rises 3% in August
Australian economy 'stronger than expected'
Australia, UK regulators exchange insights
Crypto providers to hold AFSL under proposed laws
RBA says ASX has 'considerable work to do'
Australian economy in 'very good place': RBA
APRA to hunt for new deputy chair
Brighter Super investments chief to step down
RBA's Hauser warns super funds of $1tn FX risk
Former staffer sues ASX, Lofthouse over bullying

Editor's Choice

Avantis Investors launches active ETFs in Australia

MATTHEW WAI
In response to mounting interest from the local market, Avantis Investors has entered the ETF scene with three active offerings.

Macquarie Wrap removes dozens of funds

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Superannuation investors will no longer have access to dozens of options on Macquarie Wrap.

CFS taps JPMAM for global strategies mandates

RIDDHIMA TALWANI
Colonial First State (CFS) has handed J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) mandates for its emerging markets and global shares strategies.

RBA delivers 'hawkish hold'

ELIZA BAVIN
The Reserve Bank's decision to leave interest rates on hold yesterday was widely expected, but economists were caught off-guard by the tone of the post-meeting statement.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

FEB
12

Chief Economists Forum - Sydney 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media