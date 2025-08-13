RBA cuts rates, experts debate next moves

As widely anticipated, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) delivered a 0.25% interest rate cut at the August meeting, bringing the official cash rate down to 3.6%.

The RBA board noted that the easing in inflation alongside a softening in the labour market led to the decision to continue with its gradual approach to bringing down the cash rate.

"Inflation has fallen substantially since the peak in 2022, as higher interest rates have been working to bring aggregate demand and potential supply closer towards balance," the board said.

"The board nevertheless remains cautious about the outlook, particularly given the heightened level of uncertainty about both aggregate demand and potential supply."

Betashares chief economist Davd Bassanese said more interest rate cuts are likely given the current trajectory of the Australian economy.

"Inflation is close to the mid-point of the 2 to 3% target band and official interest rates are still on the restrictive side of neutral. Indeed, the bank's own forecasts of underlying inflation stabilising at 2.6% over coming quarters incorporate further declines in the cash rate in line with current market expectations," Bassanese said.

"That said, barring a major growth scare, the RBA does not seem in any rush to cut interest rates. While there are risks to both the global and local economy, these seem relatively well contained for the moment.

"Greater certainty around US tariff policy is emerging, with tariff rates less onerous than feared in early April. In Australia, the main risk is a failure of households to lift spending as their incomes continue to rebound, though lower interest rates and likely higher house prices in coming months should eventually lift their animal spirits."

Bassanese said he believes the next rate cut will come on Melbourne Cup Day in November, followed by further cuts in February and May 2026.

Meanwhile, Schroders head of fixed income Kellie Wood said the central bank's statements were more dovish than expected.

"The RBA delivered its third 25bps cut in August, taking the cash rate to 3.6%. This is consistent with our view and in line with the market's expectation. However, the latest round of forecasts in the Statement of Monetary Policy is more dovish than expected, with growth revised lower, and inflation to finally reach 2.5%, the middle of the target band, by December 2027. This is despite a steady unemployment rate of 4.3% over the projected horizon," Wood said.

"We retain our view that the market is fully priced for the RBA's easing cycle and prefer to be owing interest rate risk further out the curve."

Commonwealth Bank (CBA) senior economist Belinda Allen said while another rate cut is expected in November, further moved in 2026 are not so clear.

"We expect the RBA to cut the cash rate once more in November to 3.35%. At this stage we have a slightly more optimistic outlook for the economy than the RBA, suggesting less cuts will be necessary to stabilise core inflation around target," Allen said.

"The clear risk sits with an additional rate cut in 2026 depending on the data flow."

Wage price data released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) shows wages rose 3.4% in the year to June 2025, unchanged from the March quarter but down from 4.1% in June 2024.

Seasonally adjusted quarterly private sector wages rose 0.8% in June 2025, while public sector wages rose 1%.

"This quarter's lift in the public sector reflected backdated pay rises from recently approved state-based enterprise agreements coming into effect, coupled with regular scheduled pay increases," ABS head of price statistics Michelle Marquardt said.

"Both the private and the public sectors had lower annual wage growth compared to the June quarter 2024.

"Wages in the private sector grew 3.4% over the previous 12 months, lower than the 4.1% growth recorded in the year to June 2024. Annual public sector wage growth was at 3.7% this quarter compared to 3.9% at the same time last year."