RBA cut 'highly likely', but caution remains

Economists and experts are anticipating another interest rate cut to be delivered by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) at its August meeting tomorrow.

T. Rowe Price co-portfolio manager of the dynamic global bond strategy Scott Solomon said unlike the last meeting where the central bank surprised many by leaving rates on hold, a cut this month is expected.

"Similar to the rest of the world, Australia's economy has hit a bit of a soft patch but no signs of spiraling. With minimal risk of a sharp move higher in inflation, it stands to reason policy should be closer to neutral," Solomon said.

"But given orthodox nature of the board they will likely take a measured approach they await the quarterly inflation reports. The bigger question for markets is how the RBA will manage its communication going forward."

Solomon said it was "notable" that the RBA chose to pause rates after publicly disclosing that they had debated a larger 50bps cut.

"If the RBA wants to signal that every meeting is a 'live' decision point, the market can adapt to that. But alternating between signaling and the live approach risks creating confusion," he said.

Likewise, HSBC chief economist Paul Bloxham said he believes another cut is on the cards this month.

"With core inflation continuing to fall and guidance from the RBA last month that the surprise pause in July was about the 'timing not direction' of the cash rate trajectory, a cut this week seems highly likely," Bloxham said.

"That said, growth is in an upswing, and very weak productivity means that only a modest pick-up in growth has left the economy close to fully employed and operating close to its full capacity.

"We expect the RBA to be cautious in its rhetoric about the likelihood of further cuts. In particular, and importantly, the RBA is expected to tell us about its views on productivity, ahead of the government's 'economic reform roundtable' on August 19-21. Weak productivity is a key driver of our view that the rate cutting phase will be gradual and shallow."