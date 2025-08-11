Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

RBA cut 'highly likely', but caution remains

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 11 AUG 2025   12:50PM

Economists and experts are anticipating another interest rate cut to be delivered by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) at its August meeting tomorrow.

T. Rowe Price co-portfolio manager of the dynamic global bond strategy Scott Solomon said unlike the last meeting where the central bank surprised many by leaving rates on hold, a cut this month is expected.

"Similar to the rest of the world, Australia's economy has hit a bit of a soft patch but no signs of spiraling.  With minimal risk of a sharp move higher in inflation, it stands to reason policy should be closer to neutral," Solomon said.

"But given orthodox nature of the board they will likely take a measured approach they await the quarterly inflation reports.  The bigger question for markets is how the RBA will manage its communication going forward."

Solomon said it was "notable" that the RBA chose to pause rates after publicly disclosing that they had debated a larger 50bps cut.

"If the RBA wants to signal that every meeting is a 'live' decision point, the market can adapt to that. But alternating between signaling and the live approach risks creating confusion," he said.

Likewise, HSBC chief economist Paul Bloxham said he believes another cut is on the cards this month.

"With core inflation continuing to fall and guidance from the RBA last month that the surprise pause in July was about the 'timing not direction' of the cash rate trajectory, a cut this week seems highly likely," Bloxham said.

"That said, growth is in an upswing, and very weak productivity means that only a modest pick-up in growth has left the economy close to fully employed and operating close to its full capacity.

"We expect the RBA to be cautious in its rhetoric about the likelihood of further cuts. In particular, and importantly, the RBA is expected to tell us about its views on productivity, ahead of the government's 'economic reform roundtable' on August 19-21. Weak productivity is a key driver of our view that the rate cutting phase will be gradual and shallow."

Read more: Reserve Bank of AustraliaScott SolomonPaul BloxhamT. Rowe Price
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Chalmers unveils Economic Reform Roundtable agenda
RBA cut all but certain: Experts
Bullock reaffirms RBA's 'gradual easing' policy
Private debt leads fixed income returns: Research
Unemployment data throws 'curveball' at RBA
How will Trump's tariffs impact the RBA?
Investors 'ignoring' volatility: Schroders
T. Rowe Price brings research equity strategy down under
Chalmers unveils reforms to enhance RBA transparency
Northern Trust selected to test tokenised asset uses

Editor's Choice

CFS prices advice practice valuation gap at $1.1m

KARREN VERGARA
Financial advice businesses have an estimated $1.1 million valuation gap, a new survey from Colonial First State (CFS) shows, as most advisers are not prepared for the planned and unplanned sale of their practices.

Iress deputy chief made redundant, takeover talks confirmed

KARREN VERGARA
Iress has made the role of deputy chief executive redundant as it confirms it is in takeover talks with private equity firms Blackstone and Thoma Bravo.

New Challenger IM notes seek to raise $350m

KARREN VERGARA
Challenger Investment Management will launch a floating rate note on the ASX in a bid to raise $350 million that will be invested in private credit strategies.

Superannuation fraudster sentenced to prison

ELIZA BAVIN
A former property developer was sentenced to eight years' imprisonment after using others' superannuation savings for his own benefit.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
1-15

FAAA Congress early bird tickets now on sale. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Simon Glazier

Simon Glazier

MANAGING DIRECTOR, AUSTRALIA
FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Second time was the charm for Simon Glazier in his bid for the managing director role at Fidelity International's Australian outfit. Now in the top job, he isn't banking on the investment giant's past glories to keep it firing. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media