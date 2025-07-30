RBA cut all but certain: Experts

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.7% in the June 2025 quarter and 2.1% annually, according to the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

"The CPI rose 0.7% in the June quarter, lower than the 0.9% rise in the March 2025 quarter," ABS head of prices statistics Michelle Marquardt said.

"Annual inflation to the June 2025 quarter of 2.1% was down from 2.4% to the March quarter. This is the lowest annual inflation rate since the March 2021 quarter.

"Trimmed mean annual inflation was 2.7% to the June quarter, down from 2.9% to the March quarter."

With inflation now well and truly within the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) target range of 2-3%, KPMG chief economist Brendan Rynne said there is "nothing stopping the RBA from cutting rates now".

"The fall in headline inflation from 2.4% to 2.2% should give further comfort to the RBA that inflation is on track to be at 2.5% on a sustainable basis," Rynne said.

"Since the RBA's last board meeting, it seems the arguments for lowering the cash rate have now materialised more than the arguments put forward to maintain the more restrictive monetary policy settings."

Rynne said consumer and business confidence has continued to be impacted by the higher cash rate.

"Consumer and business confidence has continued to remain in the doldrums, with households and investors looking for continued rate relief before they open their wallets further," he said.

"Today's CPI outcome should therefore give the RBA all the comfort it needs to drop the cash rate at its next meeting [in] August."

Income Asset Management executive director capital markets Darryl Bruce agreed an interest rate cut is on the cards in August.

"After surprising the market by holding the cash rate at the July meeting, this release is likely to give the RBA confidence that CPI is returning sustainably to target," Bruce said.

"As such, I expect that the RBA will resume cutting the cash rate at its August meeting with potentially a further cut later in the year if the trends in CPI and the labour market continue to ease. Investors looking to lock in high fixed rate returns in bonds should act quickly as yields are likely to continue to head lower."