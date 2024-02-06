Newspaper icon
RBA anticipated to delay interest rate cuts

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 6 FEB 2024   12:47PM

HSBC chief economist Paul Bloxham says that despite widespread market enthusiasm for imminent central bank interest rate cuts, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is likely to hold off on such cuts for the foreseeable future.

Bloxham said that the RBA is expected to be among the final developed economy central banks to initiate rate cuts, citing its delayed commencement of rate hikes, comparatively modest interest rate increases, and a slower pace of inflation decline in Australia.

Notably, Australian Bureau of Statistics data from last week revealed that the annual CPI inflation rate decelerated to 4.1%, down from the peak of 7.8% in December 2022.

Bloxham further emphasised that a larger underlying issue is Australia's weak post-pandemic productivity, ranking poorly among developed nations. This has driven unit labor costs - wages adjusted for productivity - significantly above the RBA's 2-3% inflation target range.

"Without a lift in productivity, rat cuts may be a distant prospect," he said.

T. Rowe Price portfolio manager Scott Solomon similarly expects the RBA to push back on the idea that the rate cutting cycle is just around the corner.

"Central bankers are much happier to surprise markets with cuts versus hikes; therefore, we expect the RBA will try and lean hawkish," Solomon said.

Solomon anticipates that while the RBA may eventually slash rates late in the year, it will likely act after the Federal Reserve (Fed) initiates its own cuts, which are not expected to start before May, in line with recent indications from Fed chair Jerome Powell against a March interest rate cut.

Regarding today's RBA monetary policy meeting, a Finder survey of 27 economists unanimously predicted the cash rate will remain unchanged.

