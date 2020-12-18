RBA adds former BT director to board

The Morrison government has made two new appointments to the board of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

Alison Watkins and Carolyn Hewson have been appointed members of the RBA board for a five-year period.

Hewson is a former investment banker with over 35 years' experience in the finance and energy sectors.

She is currently a director of ASX-listed CSL and Infrastructure SA. She is a former director of BHP, BT Investment Management and Westpac.

Hewson has also served as a panel member of the Financial System Inquiry and is a member of the Growth Centres Advisory Committee.

Her term will commence on 29 March 2021 following the conclusion of Catherine Tanna's term.

Watkins has held a range of senior roles in the agriculture and banking sectors and has been the group managing director of Coca-Cola Amatil since 2014.

She is also a Business Council of Australia board member and a non-executive director of The Centre for Independent Studies.

Watkins has previously served as a member of the Takeovers Panel. Her term commences following the conclusion of Allan Moss's term on 1 December 2020.

Treasury said Moss and Tanna made valuable and significant contributions to RBA deliberations and thanked them for their service to the board throughout their terms.

Treasury said the appointments of Watkins and Hewson will help ensure that monetary policy continues to support Australia's economic resilience and prosperity through the recovery phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.