Investment
Ratings house launches
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 8 OCT 2020   12:04PM

A local consulting firm has launched a research service aiming to offer quality insights into a variety of investment vehicles, particularly targeting the ratings gap in complex products.

Evergreen Ratings, a subsidiary of Evergreen Consultants, analyses closed-ended, wholesale, illiquid and listed investment products, as well as property syndicates, private equity, venture capital and hedge funds. It is looking to launch an ESG assessment framework in the near future.

The fledgling research house, which has four commissioned research reports in the works, is led by Daniel Liptak and Mark Wist.

Liptak is the chief operating officer of Arbitrium Capital Partners and founder of Arkaba Advisors, and previously worked at Deloitte and Zenith Investment Partners.

Wist has spent his entire career in property, having spent many years researching and rating property funds at both PIR and Atchison Consultants.

Founder and director Angela Ashton said a key difference Evergreen Ratings offers is that fund managers will pay a fee to have their investment vehicles and products rated, and the reports will be made available to financial advisers.

Ashton said because Evergreen Consultants has traditionally focussed on managed accounts and liquid investments, an analysis of the 'non-traditional' products often sits outside the scope of standard client work.

"However, we are strongly of the view that there is a place for these products across investment portfolios and we think it is important to offer a 'whole of portfolio' service," she said.

"We believe there is a clear gap in the market in rating these types of investment vehicles at the very time the supply of and demand for them is growing significantly among financial planners and their clients."

Ashton added that these are often more complex than many 'standard' managed funds and require significant resources and skill sets to assess them properly.

"We believe this is one of the key reason other ratings houses have not analysed these types of products consistently," she said.

