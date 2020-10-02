Ratings deteriorate at AMP

AMP has suffered a further blow this week, after Moody's downgraded its ratings of the embattled wealth management giant.

The ratings house lowered its ratings on AMP Group Holdings, AMP Group Finance Services and AMP Bank from A3 to Baa2.

However, it shifted its outlook of the group from review for downgrade to stable.

AMP responded to the downgrade, noting that its credit ratings assigned by other agencies remained unchanged.

"AMP continues to have a strong balance sheet and capital position, with surplus capital (above the board target capital level) of $1.4 billion at 30 June 2020," it said.

Moody's said the downgrade reflects the weaker operating results of the group and its ongoing challenges within its wealth management business with respect to net cash outflows.

It also reflects the group's governance weaknesses, Moody's said, which have resulted in "sustained reputational damage which continues to affect its business and operations".

"Moody's regards AMP Group's corporate governance weakness as a governance risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given its implications for the company's compliance and reporting," it said.

The downgrade considers the impact of AMP Group's governance on its credit profile, it said.

"We expect the uncertain economic outlook and coronavirus-related early withdrawal of superannuation funds will continue to constrain the group's ability to attract new funds and grow assets under management," Moody's said.

However, this will partly be offset by the continued strong inflows into the group's asset management operations, which according to the rating's house, "demonstrate a high level of resilience, partially mitigating the more challenging environment in wealth management".

Moody's believes the mandatory nature of Australia's superannuation system is a supportive factor for the group's credit profile.

However, it believes the negative pressure on super inflows and margin compression will likely constrain the group's profitability and revenue generation going forward.

"While AMP's transformation project should ultimately reduce costs and improve efficiency, the near-term investment needs will mean that improvements to net profits are likely to be limited in the next two years," Moody's said.

Leverage at the group, measure by its debt to EBITDA, is also high, Moody's warned.

"This is partly mitigated by its sizeable liquid resources that could be utilized to reduce leverage if required," it said.

"We expect that over time the group's leverage measures will improve as it looks to reduce its debt levels."

Moody's noted the ratings downgrade at AMP Bank had come due to the downgrade at AMP Group Holdings.

"AMP Bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) has been affirmed at baa3 reflecting the bank's strong asset quality and good capital adequacy," it said.

"The issuer and backed senior unsecured debt ratings are Baa2, incorporating one notch of affiliate support from AMP Group as well as considering the guarantee that AMP Group provides to AMP Bank's senior debt obligations."

The bank's BCA is constrained by a high reliance on wholesale market funding, Moody's said, with a non-performing loans ratio of2.88%; "high relative to peers" reflecting the impairment of finance loans granted to aligned advice firms.

"However, positively for its stand-alone credit profile, AMP Bank has an indemnity from AMP Group for losses arising from this portfolio of loans," Moody's said.

The bank's residential mortgage portfolio also benefits from a decreasing proportion of interest-only loans, the ratings house said, which fell from 27% of gross loans to 22% over the year to June 2020.

The average loan to value ratio across the portfolio is 67%, Moody's said.

"As at June 2020, AMP Bank has disclosed that 11% of mortgage borrowers by value and number have deferred repayments during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is broadly in line with the system," it said.

"The bank's capital position is good, with the bank reporting a common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 10.5% as at June 2020. Furthermore, the broader AMP group retains excess capital which could be used to support AMP Bank if required."

The ratings house expects earnings will come under pressure in the coming fiscal year as a result of the low interest rate and competitive lending environment.

However, it noted that while there is scope for AMP Bank's BCA to rise, it would not impact the bank's long-term rating as this is tied to its guarantor, AMP Group. Thus, the bank's ratings will only be upgraded if the rating of AMP Group is upgraded as well.

AMP Group Holdings and AMP Group Finance Services could see its ratings upgraded if "fund retention improves with a significant reduction in net cash outflows", "revenue generation and profitability improve on a sustainable basis", or if "debt to EBITDA reduces substantially", Moody's said.