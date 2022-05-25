Rate rise exposes adviser knowledge gap

As interest rates rise and inflation grows, some are lamenting a possible knowledge and experience gap in the industry, with a considerable number of financial advisers having only ever known a low inflation environment.

At its May meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia increased the cash rate from the historic low of 0.10% to 0.35% - the first rise in over 11 years. In his speech on the decision, RBA governor Philip Lowe flagged that the increase will be the first of a series of rises.

"The board is not on a pre-set path and will be guided by the evidence and data as it takes the necessary steps to achieve the medium-term inflation target and support full employment in Australia," he said.

But as the number of advisers dwindles each week, many are concerned that few of those left will be able to effectively manage their clients' needs.

According to Rainmaker analysis of ASIC FAR data, there are currently 17,121 financial advisers left in the industry, and close to 1400 have left the industry since the beginning of the year.

Of those who are left, only 1381 advisers have 15 or more years of experience.

Fortress Family Office managing partner Dion Guagliardo began working in financial services a decade after the 1987 crash.

As markets rose, his more seasoned colleagues would lament the fact that the younger generation had never seen a crash - and then the Global Financial Crisis came.

"They'd argue that it caused them to be overly optimistic in the face of rising risks as they hadn't experienced a genuine bear market. It turned out the old heads were right," he says.

"Nothing prior could prepare us for living and breathing in the moment of an actual crash.

The GFC provided everyone with that experience, and we became better investors because of it."

Now, Guagliardo argues there's a similar dynamic at play.

"Today, there is an entire generation of advisers and investors and for that matter businesspeople, bankers and executives who have never experienced high inflation and high interest rates. They don't know what they don't know," Guagliardo says.

"I continue to see people wheel out advice, commentary and strategies that may have worked for the last 15 years but is no longer appropriate for the way the world has changed going forward."

Many know that high inflation and high interest rates are a game changer for investment portfolios, yet Guagliardo argues there is an air of complacency surrounding the situation.

"Most are completely underprepared for what's coming and seem to prefer passive reassurance that all will be okay than preparing proactively for the inevitable," he says.

"It is difficult but necessary to be proactive with the preparation of the transition from low interest rates to high interest rates."

To face the foreboding rate rise, Guagliardo says that investors will want to be positioned more defensively during that transition until the one-off adjustment occurs for asset values.

"There will always be opportunities for long term growth, but it is critical for investors to understand when pivotal moments of economic change require a more patient and defensive approach to portfolio management," he says.

In recent years, as advisers dealt with increased education requirements, industry consensus was that the government and the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority didn't place enough value on on-the-job experience.

The present economic climate stands to prove how true that is.

Given the events of recent years, it's no surprise there is a vacuum of experience in dealing with issues we haven't seen in some time, Lifespan Financial Planning chief executive Eugene Ardino says.

But it doesn't necessarily spell doom and gloom for clients, he adds.

"While many existing advisers haven't worked through an economic environment similar to what we are seeing now, there are ways to learn from the past simply by doing your own research by leveraging off the research of a trusted source such as a research house or your licensee's research infrastructure who hopefully do have some experience with this," he says.

"It is important though to do some research to have an idea of what to expect so that you can try to prepare your clients for what is about to occur as it is not only about positioning portfolios appropriately, it's about educating clients so they are prepared for what lies ahead."

