Superannuation
Raiz Super regains losses
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 JAN 2021   11:54AM

The micro-investing platform grew its superannuation funds under management by nearly 15% in the December quarter despite the impact of the early release of super scheme (ERS).

Raiz Invest's superannuation portfolio swelled to $81 million or 14% from $64 million after losing over $6 million in 2020 because of the ERS.

Raiz Invest group chief executive George Lucas said the platform is also targeting SMSFs to invest in any of the investment portfolios on offer.

"We believe this is an exciting opportunity for SMSFs as we charge a very competitive platform fee that includes all brokerage for unlimited trades and automatic rebalancing," he said.

In the December quarter, funds under management in the investment platform increased by 21% to over $605 million and active customers increased by nearly 20% to 343,573.

Lucas said the firm is confident it will reach $1 billion in funds under management by the end of the 2021 calendar year.

"We only exceeded $500 million in September 2020 and, based on the past three-month growth rate and new products, this goal is achievable," Lucas said.

"Our continued growth in Q2 demonstrates customer loyalty, with the average account balance in Australia growing to $2,224 in this period, an increase on 17.2%."

The update follows Raiz's launch of a new custom portfolio option that allows users to build their own personalised portfolio by choosing the target weighting for up to 14 ETFs and exposure to Bitcoin.

The personalised portfolio will not have additional brokerage costs as users buy or continue to customize ETFs.

There is however, a $4.50 per month fee associated with the custom portfolio option for accounts less than $20,000, or 0.275 p.a. for balances over $20,000.

Read more: Raiz InvestGeorge LucasRaiz Super
VIEW COMMENTS
