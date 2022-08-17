Newspaper icon
Rainmaker unveils managed fund flow winners

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 AUG 2022   11:51AM

Rainmaker Information has published the Wholesale Managed Funds Net Flow report, measuring the growth or decline of wholesale managed funds.

Providing market intelligence on the use of wholesale managed funds, both open unlisted unit trusts and ETFs, the report supplies key intelligence for product manufacturers making strategic decisions on what product segments to support and which segments to avoid or close products in.

"Growth in a sector with positive net cashflows is more achievable than growth in an area experiencing secular decline through negative flows," the report states.

Key findings showed the managed funds industry had net flows of $31.1 billion in the 12 months to March 2022. This was an increase in funds under management (FUM) through net flows of 5%.

A further $40 billion or 18% increase in FUM was accounted for in product returns (net of distributions).

These net flows represent 5% of the $642 billion eligible wholesale managed funds covered in Rainmaker's survey 12 months earlier, the report said.

Rainmaker Information's head of investment research John Dyall believes that knowing the funds flow of a product is more important to fund managers than performance. Performance is more important to investors because it's an important factor in their decision to invest or divest from a product, he said.

Moreover, compared with change in FUM, net flows are a superior way of assessing the growth of a product, sector, investment style or distribution channel since it is less influenced by financial market returns.

Taking these considerations into account, the report seeks to map out the Australian managed product industry, helping Rainmaker clients to navigate what can be an erratic and unforgiving environment.

In terms of asset class, fixed interest had the highest 12-month net flows with $12.8 billion on final FUM of $131 billion, representing an 11% increase through flows.

Australian equities large caps had the second highest net inflows with $6.2 billion to $116 billion, an increase of 6% through flows. International equities large cap had the greatest net outflows, losing $3.4 billion or 2%.

Of the 155 managers in the Rainmaker database, 99 had net inflows and 56 had net outflows over 12 months. That is, 64% had positive net flows and 36% had negative net flows.

The median net inflow was $121 million, and the median net outflow was $168 million.

Vanguard had the highest net inflows over 12 months with $15.4 billion with its mix of unlisted units trusts and ETPs.

BetaShares, which exclusively manages ETPs, had the second highest inflows with $5.5 billion.

Also in the manager top 10 list, Metrics Credit Partners which was third in terms of 12-month net flows with $5 billion but the highest in terms of percentage increase, growing by 78%.

GQG Partners was another big winner in percentage terms, with its two international equities funds having combined net flows of $706 million or 75%.

At the other end of the spectrum, Magellan had the highest net outflows over the 12 months, losing $4 billion or 18% of its managed funds assets.

