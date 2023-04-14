Quinbrook acquires US biofuel producer

Renewable energy investor Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners has made its first foray into biofuels through a US investment.

Quinbrook has acquired PurposeEnergy, an established US-based renewable fuels and biogas specialist that focuses on using waste from the food and beverage industries to turn into biofuel. Quinbrook co-founder David Scaysbrook links this investment and future investments to the catalysing impact of the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

In its 15 years of operation, PurposeEnergy has developed, owned and operated multiple projects that convert organic waste streams to biogas for use in industrial processes, conversion to renewable electricity, or refinement to Renewable Natural Gas.

"What we like about this investment is that it's linked to the food sector and beverage sector," Scaysbrook said.

"It's colocation of the process with major food manufacturers who would otherwise send the organic waste to landfill as they have done for so many years."

Headquartered in New Hampshire, PurposeEnergy uses technologies including proprietary methods developed and patented by the company to convert organic waste streams to high value biogas and Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) that is sold to customers under long term contracts.

PurposeEnergy has a pipeline of developing, designing, constructing and operating projects. Scaysbrook pointed to a recent deal with dairy products manufacturer Danone as one example.

The company currently has one project in construction, two starting construction later this year and additional growth projected from existing and new customers. While PurposeEnergy has largely served the food and beverage industries, the company also works with dairies and depacking operations to convert organic waste streams to energy.

Scaysbrook noted that an increasing number of US states, particularly in the northeast, have banned the dumping of organics in landfill, putting pressure on food manufacturers to find more efficient ways to use and dispose of their waste. The EU has a Zero Landfill directive that was implemented a decade ago, he added.

"Effectively, there are two things that are catalysts for us to move into this field from a regulatory perspective - the increasing banning of traditional low-cost disposal methods into landfill," he said.

"The second one is under the IRA, for the first time, biogas can qualify for the same investment incentives that solar and wind and other technologies can. All of a sudden you have biogas projects being able to compete on a level playing field with other renewables."

Quinbrook's acquisition of the company will deliver the capital resources, enhanced commitment to sustainability and ESG driven impact, and additional strategic relationships to support rapid scale up to meet the growing demand for renewable fuels.

"We start with looking for companies with quality management teams," Scaysbrook said.

"Whilst we are focused on the fundamentals of the project, we want to bac management teams that can give us the amplification by being able to vet their project development, make sure they're comfortable with the way it's done, and then be the capital supplier to a management team we trust.

"The first priority is to execute on the deal pipeline the team has already assembled. We have the US$250 million pipeline of projects that they've identified, scoping and some are already to go to construction. We can fund that rollout.

"Thereafter, we will go after the food sector in the US in a fairly aggressive fashion and look at it from a five to eight-year time horizon."