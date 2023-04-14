Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Quinbrook acquires US biofuel producer

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  FRIDAY, 14 APR 2023   12:11PM

Renewable energy investor Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners has made its first foray into biofuels through a US investment.

Quinbrook has acquired PurposeEnergy, an established US-based renewable fuels and biogas specialist that focuses on using waste from the food and beverage industries to turn into biofuel. Quinbrook co-founder David Scaysbrook links this investment and future investments to the catalysing impact of the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

In its 15 years of operation, PurposeEnergy has developed, owned and operated multiple projects that convert organic waste streams to biogas for use in industrial processes, conversion to renewable electricity, or refinement to Renewable Natural Gas.

"What we like about this investment is that it's linked to the food sector and beverage sector," Scaysbrook said.

Sponsored by Warakirri
Time to buy smaller companies?

"It's colocation of the process with major food manufacturers who would otherwise send the organic waste to landfill as they have done for so many years."

Headquartered in New Hampshire, PurposeEnergy uses technologies including proprietary methods developed and patented by the company to convert organic waste streams to high value biogas and Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) that is sold to customers under long term contracts.

PurposeEnergy has a pipeline of developing, designing, constructing and operating projects. Scaysbrook pointed to a recent deal with dairy products manufacturer Danone as one example.

The company currently has one project in construction, two starting construction later this year and additional growth projected from existing and new customers. While PurposeEnergy has largely served the food and beverage industries, the company also works with dairies and depacking operations to convert organic waste streams to energy.

Scaysbrook noted that an increasing number of US states, particularly in the northeast, have banned the dumping of organics in landfill, putting pressure on food manufacturers to find more efficient ways to use and dispose of their waste. The EU has a Zero Landfill directive that was implemented a decade ago, he added.

"Effectively, there are two things that are catalysts for us to move into this field from a regulatory perspective - the increasing banning of traditional low-cost disposal methods into landfill," he said.

"The second one is under the IRA, for the first time, biogas can qualify for the same investment incentives that solar and wind and other technologies can. All of a sudden you have biogas projects being able to compete on a level playing field with other renewables."

Quinbrook's acquisition of the company will deliver the capital resources, enhanced commitment to sustainability and ESG driven impact, and additional strategic relationships to support rapid scale up to meet the growing demand for renewable fuels.

"We start with looking for companies with quality management teams," Scaysbrook said.

"Whilst we are focused on the fundamentals of the project, we want to bac management teams that can give us the amplification by being able to vet their project development, make sure they're comfortable with the way it's done, and then be the capital supplier to a management team we trust.

"The first priority is to execute on the deal pipeline the team has already assembled. We have the US$250 million pipeline of projects that they've identified, scoping and some are already to go to construction. We can fund that rollout.

"Thereafter, we will go after the food sector in the US in a fairly aggressive fashion and look at it from a five to eight-year time horizon."

Read more: PurposeEnergyQuinbrook Infrastructure PartnersDavid ScaysbrookUS Inflation Reduction Act
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

IFM Investors buys biogas developer
Quinbrook sells unicorn startup to Brookfield
Quinbrook acquires battery storage specialist
PRI chief joins Quinbrook advisory board

Editor's Choice

Long pause likely from RBA: Economist

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) pause on interest rate hikes will likely linger, according to HSBC chief economist Australia and New Zealand Paul Bloxham.

Pinnacle distribution director in new role

CHLOE WALKER
Pinnacle Investment Management's distribution director has departed to join a venture capital firm.

APRA defers CPS 230 introduction

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
APRA is pushing back the implementation of its new operational risk management standard following industry feedback.

Former Shaw and Partners adviser banned

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A former Shaw and Partners financial adviser was permanently banned by ASIC after it was determined he was not competent and likely to breach the law again. It followed an investigation that found he, among other things, accepted unlawful commissions and didn't disclose others.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert Talevski

MANAGING DIRECTOR
ACTIVUS INVESTMENT ADVISORS PTY LTD
From a young age, Activus Investment Advisors managing director Robert Talevski dreamed of a career in investment management. With hard work, a bit of luck and determination, he forged his path. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.