NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
Queensland bans Dollarmites
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 27 APR 2021   12:02PM

The Sunshine State is joining Victoria and the nation's capital in banning the Commonwealth Bank's school-banking program.

Queensland minister for education Grace Grace announced her department will not renew its agreement with CBA when it ends on 31 July 2021.

The moves come off the back of ASIC's landmark investigation into the school-banking program, which has been dominated by CBA's Dollarmites, released in late 2020.

The two-year review found that banks are selling such programs as a "community service" when in reality their purpose is for "commercial gain".

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

Providers do not effectively disclose that school-banking programs are linked to a broader customer-acquisition strategy, ASIC found, adding that young children are vulnerable consumers and are exposed to sophisticated advertising and marketing tactics by the banks.

In canning the program, Grace said Queensland students already receive extensive financial literacy education and school-banking programs had questionable benefits.

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

"This decision is in the best interests of our students. Our schools are now giving them skills to help manage their money responsibly while being cybersafe and avoiding the potential pitfalls modern technology can bring," she said.

Bendigo Bank also operated a school-banking program in Queensland but withdrew its program prior to the release of the ASIC report.

Victoria banned the program at the start of 2021, replacing it with new teaching resources and tips for students on taxation, and ways to identify and avoid scams.

The Australian Capital Territory will implement the ban in July.

Read more: Commonwealth BankDollarmitesBendigo Bank
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Koda Capital adds director
CBA to pay $7m for overcharged interest
ASIC sues CBA over monthly fees
Junk insurance lands Westpac in court
Colonial First State names executive chair
Frontier zeroes in on poor culture
Link flags PEXA listing
Seek launches investments arm
Financial sector has deep pockets for philanthropy: Report
CBA slashes profits, boosts dividends
Editor's Choice
BetaShares launches hybrids ETF
KANIKA SOOD
BetaShares has launched a new ETF that invests in ASX-listed preference shares issued by the big four Australian banks.
Queensland bans Dollarmites
KARREN VERGARA
The Sunshine State is joining Victoria and the nation's capital in banning the Commonwealth Bank's school-banking program.
Standard Life Aberdeen rebrands to Abrdn
KARREN VERGARA
Standard Life Aberdeen is changing its name to Abrdn in a bid to revamp the company with a modern edge.
Hostplus, HNWs back CSIRO fund
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Main Sequence, a deep tech investment fund founded by CSIRO, has raised $250 million from investors such as Hostplus and Temasek to solve the world's problems in health, food, space and industrial productivity.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
5
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nick Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.