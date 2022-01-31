Quality of Advice must consider digital: Ignition

Ignition Advice senior adviser Andrew Baker has argued the government's Quality of Financial Advice Review must consider digital advice.

In the terms of reference for the Quality of Advice Review, Treasury said it will "consider how the regulatory framework could better enable the provision of high quality, accessible and affordable financial advice for retail investors".

"Since the Royal Commission, these goals have been contradictions in terms - the quality of advice may have improved, but accessibility and affordability certainly have not," Baker said.

Rather, he pointed out, there has been a significant drop in financial adviser numbers and a rise in the cost of advice delivery due to the cost of complying with increased regulation.

The review will consider excessive compliance obligations, principles versus rules-based regulation, clarity of disclosure, and undesirable unintended consequences arising from the post Royal Commission regulatory framework.

"By far the most interesting of the proposed areas to which the review should have regard is digital advice and regulatory technology," Baker said.

"Notably, there is no reference in the draft terms of reference to "robo-advice". Although the industry often uses "digital advice" and "robo-advice" as inter-changeable terms, there are in fact significant differences."

Baker defines robo-advice as typically an online service which takes customers through a simple fact-find and then uses algorithm calculators to allocate or suggest a suitable investment portfolio.

Meanwhile, digital advice can be used to refer to the digital enablement of advice delivery. It can include delivery of personal advice with a Statement of Advice that complies with the best interest duty and related obligations.

"From the perspective of Ignition Advice, if a serious step change is to be made towards achieving the review's proposed goal of 'high quality, accessible and affordable financial advice for retail investors', the adoption of digital advice technologies is key. There is no other realistic route to providing low-cost, consistent, compliant, robust personal advice at the sort of scale contemplated," Baker said.

"This conclusion has been obvious to many in Australia's financial services industry for some years: the past problem has been a lack of sufficiently sophisticated digital advice solutions for institutions to consider."

He added that Australia has been slower to act on enabling digital advice than other markets and could look to the UK and Irish wealth markets that have embraced hybrid digital advice solutions.