Qualitas readies new fund with GURNER

Qualitas has partnered for a new fund that is starting with a $1 billion pipeline of multifamily housing assets in Melbourne.

Qualitas is working with GURNER, with whom it has previously partnered on $150 million investment in build-to-sell development.

The new fund will focus on inner urban multifamily assets, where GURNER is the developer and manager. Qualitas will be the fund manager and will structure the transaction.

Qualitas has previously invested in US multifamily assets. GURNER said it has watched the sector locally for the lats two years.

They are starting off with three assets in inner Melbourne with 1100 units and are looking at other assets in Sydney and Brisbane, expecting the number to grow to 2000 units soon.

"We estimate that in 2023, only 9500 apartments will be delivered across Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. This is a drop of around 80% compared to the past five years, when an average of 48,000 apartments were delivered per year in these three cities," Qualitas co-founder Mark Fischer said.

"While rental demand is softer in the immediate term on the back of COVID-induced lower net migration, there are structural demand-side strengths that can't be ignored."

"Young, well-educated professionals are persistently prioritising lifestyle over home ownership, preferring comfortable, sustainable, well-located rentals over ownership. And once the immigration tap is turned back on, net overseas migration is forecast to rebound to 200,000 per year by 2024."

GURNER's founder and director Tim Gurner (who has mainstream recognition from a 2017 interview where he said young people spending $40 a day on smashed avocado toast and coffees and not working will never own a home in their lifetime), said multifamily assets look like a great investment.

"We had been watching the industry very closely over the past two years however I had always maintained that the sector didn't stack up given the market conditions and tax climate at the time; land taxes were prohibitive and the investor market had typically generated too much stock for build-to-rent to be an effective asset class," Gurner said.

"That was our assessment of the market at the time and I still believe it was the right assessment.

"But we are now facing vastly different conditions - the material reduction of the investor market, withdrawal of the large international developers and recent regulatory changes have transformed the fundamentals. It is now a completely different proposition with significant upside."

"Multi-family is an asset class with a long-term outlook - and our long-term outlook for the property market across all of Australia's major cities is very positive."