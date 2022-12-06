Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Qualitas promotes to newly created role

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 6 DEC 2022   12:23PM

The alternative real estate investment manager has appointed Mark Power to the newly created role of head of income credit.

Power brings over 30 years of experience in real estate finance, having joined the firm in 2017 from NAB, where he served as director of corporate property.

In his new role, Power will be responsible for the income credit business which includes the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund, the Qualitas Senior Debt Fund, and various domestic and offshore institutional mandates.

Based in Melbourne, he will report to Qualitas' global head of real estate and co-founder Mark Fisher.

Commenting on his promotion, Power said: "I am excited to take up this appointment, particularly at a time when the commercial real estate financing market in Australia is rapidly developing and look forward to steering strong investment outcomes for our clients."

Meanwhile, Fisher said: "Mark is a highly regarded industry expert as well as an outstanding leader of people and has a strong commercial vision for our income credit business."

Sponsored Video
get a step ahead

This newly created role recognises the growth of the firm and increasing sophistication of our operation and will be a key element in the delivery of Qualitas' growth strategy, Fisher added.

"We foresee tremendous opportunities in the income credit business as commercial real estate owners seek more flexible financing options and investors continue to search for defensive strategies and stable income," he said.

Read more: QualitasMark PowerMark Fisher
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Qualitas secures $440m for debt fund
MSC Trustees adds to board
Sovereign wealth fund awards $700m mandate
Qualitas announces changes to executive leadership team
Schroders RF names distribution lead
Qualitas appoints co-head of insto capital
Former QIC executive joins Qualitas
Qualitas readies new fund with GURNER
FS Power50: Vote now
MLC launches new advice business

Editor's Choice

Financial advice among most qualified professions: Analysis

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:47PM
Following education reforms, analysis of financial advisers' tertiary qualifications suggests the advice sector is now among the most highly educated professions in Australia.

Qualitas promotes to newly created role

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:23PM
The alternative real estate investment manager has appointed Mark Power to the newly created role of head of income credit.

ASIC launches civil action against American Express

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   11:55AM
ASIC has commenced the first ever court case in relation to alleged breaches of design and distribution obligations (DDO).

Magellan FUM back at $50bn

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:07PM
Magellan Financial Group saw another drop in funds under management in November. This, after October saw its first increase in months.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.