Qualitas promotes to newly created role

The alternative real estate investment manager has appointed Mark Power to the newly created role of head of income credit.

Power brings over 30 years of experience in real estate finance, having joined the firm in 2017 from NAB, where he served as director of corporate property.

In his new role, Power will be responsible for the income credit business which includes the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund, the Qualitas Senior Debt Fund, and various domestic and offshore institutional mandates.

Based in Melbourne, he will report to Qualitas' global head of real estate and co-founder Mark Fisher.

Commenting on his promotion, Power said: "I am excited to take up this appointment, particularly at a time when the commercial real estate financing market in Australia is rapidly developing and look forward to steering strong investment outcomes for our clients."

Meanwhile, Fisher said: "Mark is a highly regarded industry expert as well as an outstanding leader of people and has a strong commercial vision for our income credit business."

This newly created role recognises the growth of the firm and increasing sophistication of our operation and will be a key element in the delivery of Qualitas' growth strategy, Fisher added.

"We foresee tremendous opportunities in the income credit business as commercial real estate owners seek more flexible financing options and investors continue to search for defensive strategies and stable income," he said.