QTC names new chief executive

The Queensland government's central financing authority welcomed a former TCorp treasury lead as its new boss.

Queensland Treasury Corporation has appointed Simon Ling, an executive with nearly three decades of experience in investment banking, government financing and treasury management.

Ling was most recently the head of financial markets at TCorp - part of an executive team that oversaw the state government's $130 billion balance sheet and $110 billion investment portfolio.

The incoming chief executive quit the central borrowing authority for the state of New South Wales in 2022 and spent the last two years chairing social impact and climate investment organisations.

These include Ready Growth Grant and the Social Enterprise Development Initiative Capability Building Grant Panel.

Ling is currently a non-executive director of the Resilience Constellation, a data-based agency that looks at global climate adaptation costs and investments.

Before his three year stint at TCorp, he served as global head of debt markets at Commonwealth Bank and earlier held similar roles at Westpac and RBC Capital.

QTC chair Damien Frawley welcomed the appointment.

"Mr Ling's extensive knowledge of global financial markets coupled with his broad experience in public sector initiatives, will enable QTC to effectively leverage the significant financial opportunities that lie ahead for Queensland," he said.

Ling added: "It's a privilege to join such a high-calibre team, and I'm energised by the opportunity to help shape resilient, sustainable solutions that deliver long-term impact for Queensland."

The banking specialist replaces Susan Buckley, QTC's managing director of funding and markets, who stepped into the top job in an interim capacity early this year.

She will remain in the role until Ling arrives in July.

For her part, Buckley joined the manager of the state government's borrowings, cash investments, and foreign exchange in September 2023.

Before that, she was a long-serving executive at Queensland Investment Corporation.