Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

QTC names new chief executive

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 24 APR 2025   2:25PM

The Queensland government's central financing authority welcomed a former TCorp treasury lead as its new boss.

Queensland Treasury Corporation has appointed Simon Ling, an executive with nearly three decades of experience in investment banking, government financing and treasury management.

Ling was most recently the head of financial markets at TCorp - part of an executive team that oversaw the state government's $130 billion balance sheet and $110 billion investment portfolio.

The incoming chief executive quit the central borrowing authority for the state of New South Wales in 2022 and spent the last two years chairing social impact and climate investment organisations.

These include Ready Growth Grant and the Social Enterprise Development Initiative Capability Building Grant Panel.

Ling is currently a non-executive director of the Resilience Constellation, a data-based agency that looks at global climate adaptation costs and investments.

Before his three year stint at TCorp, he served as global head of debt markets at Commonwealth Bank and earlier held similar roles at Westpac and RBC Capital.

QTC chair Damien Frawley welcomed the appointment.

"Mr Ling's extensive knowledge of global financial markets coupled with his broad experience in public sector initiatives, will enable QTC to effectively leverage the significant financial opportunities that lie ahead for Queensland," he said.

Ling added: "It's a privilege to join such a high-calibre team, and I'm energised by the opportunity to help shape resilient, sustainable solutions that deliver long-term impact for Queensland."

The banking specialist replaces Susan Buckley, QTC's managing director of funding and markets, who stepped into the top job in an interim capacity early this year.

She will remain in the role until Ling arrives in July.

For her part, Buckley joined the manager of the state government's borrowings, cash investments, and foreign exchange in September 2023.

Before that, she was a long-serving executive at Queensland Investment Corporation.

Read more: Commonwealth BankDamien FrawleySimon LingSusan Buckley

Related News

Investors brace as US unleashes tariffs
RBA flags concerns over 'geopolitical uncertainties'
Investors warned to sell hybrids before phase out
Family office appoints inaugural chief executive
Westpac's Yetton chooses to move on
RBA delivers 'cautious' cut, road ahead unclear
MLC Life names chief risk officer
Westpac names new chief executive of wealth
FOMC holds rates as Chalmers boasts 'our inflation is lower'
Salter Brothers secures green loan for luxury retreat

Editor's Choice

Sidra Capital expands in Australia

KARREN VERGARA
Sidra Capital is expanding into the Australian market via the launch of a private credit fund that invests in the local mining and energy sectors.

Generation Development Group enters ASX 200

ANDREW MCKEAN
Generation Development Group has posted record inflows across its managed accounts and investment bonds businesses and capped off the milestone by entering the ASX 200.

UK watchdog to open Australian office

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will open an office in Australia so that the regulator can assist UK firms in entering the local market and vice versa.

Australian equity fund manager in a league of its own: Mercer survey

ANDREW MCKEAN
An Australian equity fund manager has run circles around its rivals over the year to March, according to Mercer's most recent investment survey.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Paul Heath

Paul Heath

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
KODA CAPITAL PTY LTD
Koda Capital chief executive and founding partner Paul Heath grew up a stone's throw from the company's chair Steve Tucker in Perth. Their eventual collaboration gave rise to one of Australia's premier independent wealth management firms. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media