Executive Appointments
QSuper head moves to AMP

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 9 AUG 2021   10:59AM

QSuper's former head of product and services joined AMP Australia as general manager retirement solutions.

Ben Hillier will lead the development of financial solutions across the AMP Australia business to help more Australians manage their wealth in retirement.

At QSuper, Hillier designed and launched the Lifetime Pension product which aims to give its members more choice, security and flexibility for their retirement.

He previously spent six years at Sunsuper as senior manager of super and retirement products and was head of product - super concepts at ANZ.

"I joined AMP because I truly believe we are the best placed organisation to deliver a complete range of solutions that Australians need to enjoy a more confident and fulfilling retirement," Hillier said.

"AMP has resources and expertise across all areas of wealth management, including investments, super, SMSFs, banking, pensions and platforms. I'm excited to bring this unique breadth of capability together into market leading retirement offers for customers and advisers."

He will report to AMP's director of platform Edwina Maloney. Maloney added that the need for quality financial solutions to help Australians manage their income in retirement has never been greater.

"Ben has an outstanding track record in developing market leading retirement solutions for customers and advisers and this will be his focus at AMP. I've no doubt his appointment to the AMP team will deliver great outcomes for our customers, advisers and the business," she said.

The appointment comes after AMP announced it is putting an end to all Buyer of Last Resort (BOLR) arrangements and has created a new service model for its aligned network.

Read more: QSuperAMP AustraliaBen HillierEdwina MaloneyBuyer of Last ResortLifetime PensionSunsuper
