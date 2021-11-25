NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

QSuper faces class action over excess premiums

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 25 NOV 2021   12:15PM

A class action has been filed against QSuper, claiming it overcharged about 140,000 members for life insurance policies by charging almost all members the same despite differing occupations.

Shine Lawyers has filed the action in the Federal Court against QSuper, saying the fund changed life insurance policies and premiums on 1 July 2016 in a move that saw white collar members charged as though they were in roles with greater risk.

According to documents filed by Shine Lawyers, insurance premiums deducted were the same for all members save for police officers.

QSuper failed to adequately notify them of how to get cheaper premiums, resulting in a significant financial loss to those members, Shine Lawyers said.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

The documents state that a significant event notice sent to some or all members in May 2016 notified them that the cover they'd be entitled to would vary depending on age, current level of cover and employment situation. It also stated the fund was adopting occupational ratings and "for some members, choosing to be occupationally rated may reduce your premiums".

Shine Lawyers said the same notice informed members that they did not have to take any action and the changes would occur automatically when in fact, in order to ensure the correct premiums would be charged, they did need to elect to have the quantum of premiums be determined by the occupational rates.

According to the documents, if a member had taken that action, they would have been charged premiums between 30% and 40% cheaper.

Shine Lawyers alleges each member impacted has suffered loss or damage in the form of the difference between the premiums paid, those they would have paid under the occupational rates and interest and investment returns that would have otherwise been earned on the funds spent on premiums.

"Significantly, most of the fund members impacted are Queensland government employees and their spouses, teachers and health industry workers like doctors and psychiatrists," Shine Lawyers class actions practice leader Joshua Aylward said.

"It's incredibly disappointing that essential workers serving our community at all hours are those taken advantage of by this super fund."

In response to a request for comment, a spokesperson for QSuper told Financial Standard: "QSuper has no comment on a matter before the courts."

Read more: QSuperShine LawyersFinancial StandardJoshua Aylward
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

IFM consortium to take over Sydney Airport
Super fund documents unreadable: Study
Sunsuper, QSuper merger legislation passes
Are managed accounts living up to the hype?
BT confirms changes to super business
BetaShares introduces suite of ethical SMAs
Test-induced movement marginal: Data
Equip, corporate fund merger complete
Celebrating the 2021 FS Power50
Financial Standard, Deakin University partner

Editor's Choice

Morningstar appoints head of business development

CHLOE WALKER
Morningstar Australia has announced the appointment of Peter Bryant as the head of business development for Australia and New Zealand.

Plaintiff seeks to ring fence Dixon penalty

KARREN VERGARA
A plaintiff in the Piper Alderman-led class action against Dixon Advisory is attempting to ring fence the $7.2 million civil penalty determined by ASIC.

QSuper faces class action over excess premiums

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A class action has been filed against QSuper, claiming it overcharged about 140,000 members for life insurance policies by charging almost all members the same despite differing occupations.

Link enters UK pension market

ANNABELLE DICKSON
Link Group is set to launch retirement solutions in the UK with a range of products to help providers enhance member experience.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Greg Owen
Financial Planner
GJO Financial Services
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Byron Goldberg
Australian Head
Luno
Masja Zandbergen
Head of sustainability integration
Robeco

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.