QSuper faces class action over excess premiums

A class action has been filed against QSuper, claiming it overcharged about 140,000 members for life insurance policies by charging almost all members the same despite differing occupations.

Shine Lawyers has filed the action in the Federal Court against QSuper, saying the fund changed life insurance policies and premiums on 1 July 2016 in a move that saw white collar members charged as though they were in roles with greater risk.

According to documents filed by Shine Lawyers, insurance premiums deducted were the same for all members save for police officers.

QSuper failed to adequately notify them of how to get cheaper premiums, resulting in a significant financial loss to those members, Shine Lawyers said.

The documents state that a significant event notice sent to some or all members in May 2016 notified them that the cover they'd be entitled to would vary depending on age, current level of cover and employment situation. It also stated the fund was adopting occupational ratings and "for some members, choosing to be occupationally rated may reduce your premiums".

Shine Lawyers said the same notice informed members that they did not have to take any action and the changes would occur automatically when in fact, in order to ensure the correct premiums would be charged, they did need to elect to have the quantum of premiums be determined by the occupational rates.

According to the documents, if a member had taken that action, they would have been charged premiums between 30% and 40% cheaper.

Shine Lawyers alleges each member impacted has suffered loss or damage in the form of the difference between the premiums paid, those they would have paid under the occupational rates and interest and investment returns that would have otherwise been earned on the funds spent on premiums.

"Significantly, most of the fund members impacted are Queensland government employees and their spouses, teachers and health industry workers like doctors and psychiatrists," Shine Lawyers class actions practice leader Joshua Aylward said.

"It's incredibly disappointing that essential workers serving our community at all hours are those taken advantage of by this super fund."

In response to a request for comment, a spokesperson for QSuper told Financial Standard: "QSuper has no comment on a matter before the courts."