QSuper bets on US recovery

QSuper, which will rebrand to Australian Retirement Trust upon its $230 billion merger with Sunsuper, has announced a series of investments in the US economic recovery.

The fund said it has invested around $1 billion in US transport and industrial assets in 2021, "showing confidence in the American economic snapback."

The investments include a majority ownership of the Sunbelt Logistics Portfolio, which is an investment in 51 logistics buildings in urban locations in the US - including Austin, Dallas, Houston, Denver, and Oklahoma City. These investments are held in partnership with Brookfield Real Estate Secondaries.

Another bet on the US recovery is QSuper's majority ownership of the Mercury Trust portfolio.

This portfolio includes 27 trucking depots leased to major transport operators in the US Midwest and South - managed by Invesco Real Estate.

QSuper chief investment officer and acting chief executive Charles Woodhouse said the investments give the fund exposure to e-commerce.

The fund is of the view that due to the "Amazon phenomena" and changing consumer behaviours, e-commerce will continue to boom, with online sales estimated to account for 30% of all retail sales over the next decade.

"The Amazon phenomenon has changed both the nature of retailing and the industries that support it. We see this as a means of giving QSuper members access to an important supporting industry," Woodhouse explained.

"The flow-on effect is the increased demand for industrial real estate assets to store and distribute goods purchased online. This demand has seen unprecedented growth in rents that tenants are willing to pay and, in turn, return potential for landlords and investors."

Woodhouse said QSuper had focussed on buying industrial assets in the US close to city centres and major logistics infrastructure, including highways, rail, ports, and airports.

The Sunbelt purchases, for example, are located on average less than two kilometres from major transport arteries.

The Sunbelt deal also comes just months after a separate deal that gives QSuper control of the 27 transport hubs designed to connect local markets with national distribution networks in the US.

"This involves delivery of goods to hubs in regional centres, which are then reshipped or collected for delivery to their destinations. Typically, these are pallet loads of goods," Woodhouse said.

"Both investments seek to take advantage of the rise of e-commerce and the related demand for industrial assets to store and facilitate the distribution of goods purchased online."