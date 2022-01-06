NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

QSuper bets on US recovery

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 6 JAN 2022   1:03PM

QSuper, which will rebrand to Australian Retirement Trust upon its $230 billion merger with Sunsuper, has announced a series of investments in the US economic recovery.

The fund said it has invested around $1 billion in US transport and industrial assets in 2021, "showing confidence in the American economic snapback."

The investments include a majority ownership of the Sunbelt Logistics Portfolio, which is an investment in 51 logistics buildings in urban locations in the US - including Austin, Dallas, Houston, Denver, and Oklahoma City. These investments are held in partnership with Brookfield Real Estate Secondaries.

Another bet on the US recovery is QSuper's majority ownership of the Mercury Trust portfolio.

This portfolio includes 27 trucking depots leased to major transport operators in the US Midwest and South - managed by Invesco Real Estate.

QSuper chief investment officer and acting chief executive Charles Woodhouse said the investments give the fund exposure to e-commerce.

Sponsored Video
Diversified defensive income from global commercial property

The fund is of the view that due to the "Amazon phenomena" and changing consumer behaviours, e-commerce will continue to boom, with online sales estimated to account for 30% of all retail sales over the next decade.

"The Amazon phenomenon has changed both the nature of retailing and the industries that support it. We see this as a means of giving QSuper members access to an important supporting industry," Woodhouse explained.

"The flow-on effect is the increased demand for industrial real estate assets to store and distribute goods purchased online. This demand has seen unprecedented growth in rents that tenants are willing to pay and, in turn, return potential for landlords and investors."

Woodhouse said QSuper had focussed on buying industrial assets in the US close to city centres and major logistics infrastructure, including highways, rail, ports, and airports.

The Sunbelt purchases, for example, are located on average less than two kilometres from major transport arteries.

The Sunbelt deal also comes just months after a separate deal that gives QSuper control of the 27 transport hubs designed to connect local markets with national distribution networks in the US.

"This involves delivery of goods to hubs in regional centres, which are then reshipped or collected for delivery to their destinations. Typically, these are pallet loads of goods," Woodhouse said.

"Both investments seek to take advantage of the rise of e-commerce and the related demand for industrial assets to store and facilitate the distribution of goods purchased online."

Read more: QSuperSunsuperCharles Woodhouse
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

What you read in 2021
Super funds lambasted over nuclear holdings
Sydney Airport takeover given green light
Sunsuper ESG expert in new global role
QIC, Sunsuper acquire NZ healthcare asset
QSuper, Sunsuper unveil rebrand
Super funds attracting more women to investment work
QSuper faces class action over excess premiums
Super funds failing three-day transfer requirement
Sunsuper moves $20bn mandate

Editor's Choice

Pandemic sees boom in voluntary super contributions

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Despite the financial hardships many have endured because of global lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, AMP has noted its super members have made more voluntary contributions than usual during the period.

QSuper bets on US recovery

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
QSuper, which will rebrand to Australian Retirement Trust upon its $230 billion merger with Sunsuper, has announced a series of investments in the US economic recovery.

PGIM Real Estate appoints ESG lead for APAC

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
PGIM Real Estate has hired an ESG lead for the region from CBRE, effective immediately.

Future Super acquires Aon's super business

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Environmentally friendly super fund Future Super has acquired Aon's superannuation business, best known for its smartMonday brand.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.