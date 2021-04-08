QMV partnerships lead resigns

The national manager of strategic partnerships at QMV has left after five years with the Melbourne-based financial services consulting firm.

Michael Wilcox joined QMV in May 2016, taking on responsibilities for promoting independent advice, delivery, software and subject-matter solutions across superannuation, wealth and insurance.

His experience in financial services includes working at Thomson Reuters, Invesco, NAB and Aberdeen Asset Management.

Over his tenure, he helped drive business growth in terms of client diversity and brand recognition, establishing new markets, services, products and operating locations.

Wilcox said: "Having successfully navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, with a robust opportunity pipeline and the last of these enterprise strategies now delivered, I believe the time is opportune to move to the next phase of my career."

"After a short engagement assisting a new market participant with its go-to-market strategy, I look forward to working with an aligned organisation, to assist, drive and support a superior relationships/sales operation."

Jonathan Clamp joined QMV in December last year as the general manager of technology.

Clamp joined the firm after three years as country director for Australia and New Zealand at intellectual property services and software company CPA Global.