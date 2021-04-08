NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
QMV partnerships lead resigns
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 8 APR 2021   12:23PM﻿

The national manager of strategic partnerships at QMV has left after five years with the Melbourne-based financial services consulting firm.

Michael Wilcox joined QMV in May 2016, taking on responsibilities for promoting independent advice, delivery, software and subject-matter solutions across superannuation, wealth and insurance.

His experience in financial services includes working at Thomson Reuters, Invesco, NAB and Aberdeen Asset Management.

Over his tenure, he helped drive business growth in terms of client diversity and brand recognition, establishing new markets, services, products and operating locations.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

Wilcox said: "Having successfully navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, with a robust opportunity pipeline and the last of these enterprise strategies now delivered, I believe the time is opportune to move to the next phase of my career."

"After a short engagement assisting a new market participant with its go-to-market strategy, I look forward to working with an aligned organisation, to assist, drive and support a superior relationships/sales operation."

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

Jonathan Clamp joined QMV in December last year as the general manager of technology.

Clamp joined the firm after three years as country director for Australia and New Zealand at intellectual property services and software company CPA Global.

Read more: QMVJonathan ClampMichael WilcoxAberdeen Asset ManagementInvesco
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Centrepoint to roll out advice tech
QMV hires technology lead
Invesco advances active non-transparent ETF
Invesco winds down fund
Will Janus Henderson and Invesco merge?
Invesco inks ESG plan
Sovereign investors keen on gold, infrastructure
Global ETF leaders push for reform
Global investment firm adds chair
YouTube fundie walks away
Editor's Choice
S&P rejigs index as BlackRock ETF grows
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:42PM
The swelling size of a BlackRock ETF that invests in clean energy stocks has forced S&P to expand the underlying index from 30 stocks to 100. But an Aussie ETF tracking the index doesn't want to change.
Mercer calls for delay to super reforms
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:34PM
Appearing before the Senate Economics Legislation Committee this morning, Mercer implored the government to consider a delay to the implementation of the super fund stapling mechanism slated to come into effect from July 1.
Junk insurance lands Westpac in court
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:19PM
ASIC is taking Westpac to the Federal Court, alleging it sold junk credit insurance to 384 customers that did not want it and whose accounts were unlawfully debited to pay for the premiums.
CBA to pay $7m for overcharged interest
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:11PM
The Federal Court has imposed a $7 million penalty on Commonwealth Bank for charging higher interest rates on business overdraft accounts than what it advised its customers over a four-year period.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kate Anderson
GROUP EXECUTIVE OF ADVICE AND SOLUTIONS
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
A recent accident forced Centrepoint Alliance group executive of advice services and solutions Kate Anderson to slow down for what felt like the first time, giving her the space to realise what is really important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something yny1hGth