NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

QMV makes two senior appointments

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 20 MAY 2021   11:51AM

Financial services consulting firm QMV appointed a chief operating officer and general manager of consulting following a restructure of the group.

Joanne Schembri was promoted to chief operating officer on April 1 after serving as national manager of people, culture and brand for over five years.

She joined QMV in June 2013 as head of human resources and prior to that worked at Superpartners before it was acquired by Link Group for nearly 10 years.

Wendy Colaco was named the new general manager of consulting, also taking on the title in April, after spending nearly three years as a principal consultant. She previously worked in large organisations such as TAL, American Express and FINEOS.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

QMV managing director Mark Vaughan said the restructure marks an exciting time for the firm as it grows in capability and size.

In promoting Schembri, he said that she has been an integral part of QMV's growth, particularly in the last three years and throughout the COVID-19 period.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

"Jo has been with QMV for almost eight years. She is the perfect person to have in the newly created chief operating officer role which oversees operations across the QMV group of companies."

On Colaco's appointment, Vaughan said that her international experience offers the degree of sophistication and perspective that this role requires.

"I'm delighted she accepted the opportunity and know she will deliver on QMV's remit to provide exceptional client outcomes," he said.

National manager of strategic partnerships Michael Wilcox left in April after five years with the Melbourne-based firm.

Read more: QMVJoanne SchembriMark VaughanWendy ColacoAmerican ExpressFINEOSLink GroupMichael WilcoxSuperpartnersTAL
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super fund ventures into robo-advice
Centrepoint Alliance hires from Morningstar
MLC Life hires general manager
Disability income faces reckoning
Life industry to launch framework
MLC Life makes key appointments
Macquarie head joins alternative platform
QMV partnerships lead resigns
Link Group announces new partnership
Mercer adds investment, superannuation experts

Editor's Choice

Federation AM awards mandate

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:40AM
Federation Asset Management has selected an administrator for its Sustainable Australian Real Asset Trust (SARA).

Super fund whistleblower policies lacking: ASIC

KANIKA SOOD  |   11:59AM
ASIC says superannuation funds' whistleblower policies are missing key information, including how whistleblowers can protect themselves, and should be published widely.

Salaries boosted by skills shortage

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:21AM
The financial services and insurance industries have record high job vacancies and skills shortages, sparking a significant boost in salaries.

Pension fund appoints chief executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:22PM
A long-serving executive is set to be the first female chief executive of one of the world's largest pension funds.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Wood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GRATTAN INSTITUTE
Grattan Institute chief executive Danielle Wood is on a mission to make the esoteric subject of economics accessible to Australians and call attention to why it matters in their day-to-day lives. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.