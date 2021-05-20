QMV makes two senior appointments

Financial services consulting firm QMV appointed a chief operating officer and general manager of consulting following a restructure of the group.

Joanne Schembri was promoted to chief operating officer on April 1 after serving as national manager of people, culture and brand for over five years.

She joined QMV in June 2013 as head of human resources and prior to that worked at Superpartners before it was acquired by Link Group for nearly 10 years.

Wendy Colaco was named the new general manager of consulting, also taking on the title in April, after spending nearly three years as a principal consultant. She previously worked in large organisations such as TAL, American Express and FINEOS.

QMV managing director Mark Vaughan said the restructure marks an exciting time for the firm as it grows in capability and size.

In promoting Schembri, he said that she has been an integral part of QMV's growth, particularly in the last three years and throughout the COVID-19 period.

"Jo has been with QMV for almost eight years. She is the perfect person to have in the newly created chief operating officer role which oversees operations across the QMV group of companies."

On Colaco's appointment, Vaughan said that her international experience offers the degree of sophistication and perspective that this role requires.

"I'm delighted she accepted the opportunity and know she will deliver on QMV's remit to provide exceptional client outcomes," he said.

National manager of strategic partnerships Michael Wilcox left in April after five years with the Melbourne-based firm.