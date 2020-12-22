NEWS
Superannuation
QLD super funds advance merger
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 22 DEC 2020   12:00PM

LGIAsuper and Energy Super will proceed with a merger that is set to finalise as early as 1 July 2021.

The board of the two Queensland-based superannuation funds have signed a binding heads of agreement following a two-and-a-half month due diligence process.

Work is underway on implementing the merger, the two funds said, adding that they are focussed on establishing a joint entity and one MySuper product.

LGIAsuper has $13 billion in assets under management with 75,000 members. Energy Super manages $8 billion in retirement savings for 47,000 members.

The two funds will have a combined member base 120,000 and total assets of $20 billion.

Upon completion, the merged entity will become the third-largest profit-for-members fund in Queensland. Sunsuper manages about $70 billion while QSuper has about $117 billion.

Energy Super chair Richard Flanagan said combining the funds would achieve further economies of scale to deliver lower fees to members, and accelerate the delivery of enhanced services and products.

"The two funds share similar values and cultures, and we have highly complementary strengths. We are also united by our profit-for-member philosophy, our relationship-driven membership models and our focus on maximising members' retirement savings."

LGIAsuper Chair John Smith said that signing the agreement was an important step on the path to merge.

The due diligence work highlighted not only the positive benefits for members from the merger, but also the similarity in the two funds' focus on those members, Smith said.

