QIC portfolio manager moves to Funds SA

The $34 billion public investment manager has hired a new portfolio manager for debt and liquid alternatives from QIC.

Petar Bogdanovic spent 15 years at QIC, working in a variety of roles across fixed interest portfolio management, interest rate strategy, macro research, trading and portfolio reporting.

In his new role at Funds SA, he reports to its chief investment officer Richard Friend.

"The appointment of Petar is an important addition to our investment team where he will be integral to the expansion of the organisation's investment capabilities. I am delighted that he has joined Funds SA in this role," Funds SA chief executive Jo Townsend said.

Funds SA is a public sector fund that manages more than $30 billion for public sector superannuation schemes, insurers and endowment funds.

Last year it hired Cameron Sinclair from Future Fund as the director of growth alternatives.

Funds SA last year ended its 19-year-long relationship with J.P. Morgan as its custodian and picked Northern Trust.

In March, it postponed the transition date from April 1 to second half of this year.