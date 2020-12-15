QIC hires investment director

The $54 billion fund manager has hired from Cambridge Associates to add an investment director to its global private capital team.

Inigo Garcia Gordobil will be based in QIC's San Francisco office and focus on the North American market including co-investments. He reports to principal Matt Diestel.

He is also joining the investment committee of QIC Global Private Capital which has $6.8 million in assets under management.

In his most recent role, Gordobil was Cambridge Associates's co-head of US Venture Capital and growth equity research.

He worked on Cambridge's private investments research team for over a decade, specialising in in sourcing and evaluating venture capital, growth equity, and private equity investments globally.

"Inigo's strong venture capital and private equity investment experience strengthens our San Fransisco team and we are delighted to have him on board," QIC said in a statement.

In the last two months, QIC has hired former Frontier infrastructure head Peter Siapikoudis as a portfolio manager of its QIC Infrastructure Portfolio, which was previously managed by Ross Israel and Matina Papathanasiou; and Melissa Schulz as a general manager, sustainability to its global real estate executive committee.

QIC is the 235th largest asset manager in the world, according to a recent Willis Towers Watson joint survey based on 2019 assets.