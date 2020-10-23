QIC hires former Frontier infrastructure head

QIC has named a new portfolio manager for its $1.8 billion core infrastructure fund, previously managed by Ross Israel and Matina Papathanasiou.

Peter Siapikoudis will manage the QIC Infrastructure Portfolio (QIP).

Siapikoudis was most recently a managing director at Melbourne real assets consultancy Atticus Capital for two years.

He has a long career in real assets investing, including as Frontier Advisors' head of infrastructure and an infrastructure manager at UniSuper.

He was also the chief executive and portfolio manager of Hastings Funds Management's The Infrastructure Fund, which is now managed by Macquarie.

"Peter joins our global infrastructure team of over 50 investment professionals and will be based in our Melbourne office. He will be responsible for oversight of the QIP fund and take a lead role in portfolio analytics and research," QIC said in a statement.

"Peter brings extensive experience to the role and we are delighted to have him on board."

He has also held board positions at regional Australian airports, seaports and power generation companies.

The team is led by QIC's head of global infrastructure Ross Israel and deputy head Matina Papathanasiou. Both are founding members of the team.

It is then split across principals, partners, managers and associates.