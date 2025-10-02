Newspaper icon
Investment

QIC delivers $9.6bn for Queensland

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 2 OCT 2025   12:37PM

QIC delivered record FY25 results of $9.6 billion to its Queensland government clients in FY25, taking total earnings for the state to more than $22 billion since 2022.

QIC said despite fluctuating market conditions during the financial year, assets under management grew to $131.6 billion, while an operating profit before tax of $154.1 million saw budget expectations exceeded by 26%.

QIC chief executive Kylie Rampa said the results demonstrated a commitment to creating shared value for Queensland, clients and community.

"In a year marked by economic headwinds and global uncertainty, QIC not just held its ground, we propelled forward," Rampa said.

"Our disciplined focus on investment performance, cost management and revenue growth has seen expectations exceeded both in investment outcomes and commercial returns to the state."

In addition, a record $287.5 million will be returned in payments to the Queensland government, taking total payments to the state since 2022 to $764 million.

QIC said it has worked closely with the Queensland government to advance a range of initiatives across the energy, infrastructure, innovation and housing sectors.

"We are incredibly proud of the role QIC continues to play in driving strong financial outcomes aligned to priorities for the state," Rampa said.

"Whether it's applying a commercial lens to critical energy projects, managing major infrastructure for future growth, unlocking the potential of local startups or financing the delivery of housing, QIC is putting its diversified capabilities to work for the betterment of Queenslanders."

In FY25, around 86% of QIC's representative funds met or outperformed their investment objectives on a funds-weighted basis, which it said reflected consistent outperformance across asset classes and client mandates.

QIC manages around $18 billion in infrastructure assets including stakes in the Port of Brisbane and Brisbane Airport, while its $4 billion Queensland Real Estate portfolio comprises retail hubs on the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Toowoomba, as well as key office buildings in the Brisbane CBD.

