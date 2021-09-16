NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

QIC builds infrastructure debt team

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 16 SEP 2021   12:28PM

QIC is continuing to expand its private debt footprint outside of Sydney and New York, with a new appointment.

Nicholas Stockdale will join QIC Private Debt in London as the head of infrastructure debt, Europe.

He will report to QIC head of infrastructure debt Evan Nahnsen, who is based in the firm's New York office.

With more than 25 years' experience, Nicholas joins the business from Whitehelm Capital where he was deputy head of infrastructure debt investments.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

"Our clients will benefit from Nicholas' ability to originate, structure and manage assets as we work to provide a total mezzanine solution for sponsors.," Nahnsen said.

"We are very pleased to welcome Nicholas to the team as we build out our infrastructure debt capability. Nicholas will have responsibility for managing the London team as the business grows.

"Together with Nicholas, we look forward to seizing the attractive global opportunities on offer for investors in the subordinated infrastructure debt space from our presence in London, New York and Sydney."

Stockdale will start in the role from November 1.

QIC launched its private debt capability earlier this year, appointing Andrew Jones as global head of private debt. He was charged with building QIC's capabilities in private. This London hire is his latest step in building out the team.

Read more: Nicholas StockdaleQIC Private DebtEvan NahnsenAndrew JonesWhitehelm Capital
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Whitehelm Capital sells to German manager
QIC builds private debt team
Plenary hires team of seven from AMP Capital
QIC enters private debt, hires from AMP Capital
AMP Capital revamps leadership team
Whitehelm grows social infrastructure assets
Major funds expand with Singapore investment
Whitehelm launches infrastructure fund locally
Industry fund appoints chair
Whitehelm targets $2.4tn sector

Editor's Choice

Statewide Super increases premiums

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:30PM
The $12 billion industry fund is upping insurance premiums from November.

Ord Minnett names head of equities

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:18PM
A former Goldman Sachs executive will join Ord Minnett as head of equities in December.

DDO nil-reporting rule scrapped

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:14PM
In a win for financial advisers, the Design and Distribution Obligations (DDO) regime will scrap the nil-reporting rule.

ME Bank faces criminal charges

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ME Bank has appeared in Federal Court, facing criminal charges for allegedly making false and misleading representations in letters to its home loan customers.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Infographic: Your FirstChoice for low-cost index investing

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Megan Beer

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AMP LIFE LIMITED
In balancing facts and figures to make all-important decisions to lead Resolution Life and AMP Life, chief executive Megan Beer is guided by a force that is often overlooked - the human spirit. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.