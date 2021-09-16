QIC builds infrastructure debt team

QIC is continuing to expand its private debt footprint outside of Sydney and New York, with a new appointment.

Nicholas Stockdale will join QIC Private Debt in London as the head of infrastructure debt, Europe.

He will report to QIC head of infrastructure debt Evan Nahnsen, who is based in the firm's New York office.

With more than 25 years' experience, Nicholas joins the business from Whitehelm Capital where he was deputy head of infrastructure debt investments.

"Our clients will benefit from Nicholas' ability to originate, structure and manage assets as we work to provide a total mezzanine solution for sponsors.," Nahnsen said.

"We are very pleased to welcome Nicholas to the team as we build out our infrastructure debt capability. Nicholas will have responsibility for managing the London team as the business grows.

"Together with Nicholas, we look forward to seizing the attractive global opportunities on offer for investors in the subordinated infrastructure debt space from our presence in London, New York and Sydney."

Stockdale will start in the role from November 1.

QIC launched its private debt capability earlier this year, appointing Andrew Jones as global head of private debt. He was charged with building QIC's capabilities in private. This London hire is his latest step in building out the team.