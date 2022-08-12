QIC braces against recession risks

As the manager of the Queensland government's long-term financial interests and a quasi-sovereign wealth fund, QIC can avoid the painful APRA performance test.

This is a tremendous advantage for Allison Hill, QIC's state chief investment officer, as she can allocate capital and execute trades with a sole focus on client outcomes.

QIC is supervised as a government-owned corporation and has strong internal and external governance processes.

Yet Hill - who manages around $60 billion on behalf of the state - has more freedom than super funds as QIC is not subject to the Your Super, Your Future regime.

She says the QIC governance regime allows the fund to think holistically about achieving its client objectives in the best risk-adjusted return manner, rather than potentially feeling somewhat constrained by having to consider tracking errors to externally selected benchmarks.

Unlike most super funds - which have a returns-based philosophy - QIC State Investments has a risk-based philosophy, so Hill spends a lot of time talking to stakeholders about their risk tolerance.

"We can understand the nature of the risk of asset classes more than we believe we can predict short terms return, so we choose to focus on setting the right level of risk. Returns for the portfolio come from taking on that risk," she said.

She also seeks, as far as possible, to use a total portfolio approach (TPA). With TPA, funds do not operate with a fixed strategic asset allocation (SAA). Rather than dividing up assets into pre-set buckets, the focus is on achieving the fund's investment goal.

While QIC does maintain an SAA however, it seeks to build a portfolio of exposures that considers risks at a total portfolio level.

The goal is to blend the benefits of reporting transparency associated with an SAA and wholistic fund benefits from focusing on the overarching fund objective.

"We work closely with clients and are not required to do what peers do," she explains.

"Looking at tracking error to a benchmark might not be how you would choose to invest, all things being equal."

Hill understands why the YFYS was introduced but argues that any performance measurement system inevitably creates some degree of peer awareness and short-termism.

"They're trying to create transparency and an environment where members can understand returns, compare superannuation funds'' performance, and then make the best selection for their retirement security so the principle is fine," she said.

"But as we don't have that constraint, we can work closely with our stakeholders and explain our strategy, the timeframe that will take to achieve that strategy and ensure they are comfortable with the risk."

To her, that's working towards getting the best outcome for clients because she can tailor investments to their specific needs; "Investing with a long-term investor like QIC is a very different way to think about building a portfolio."

Tilts and tactics

The current macroeconomic environment and ensuing interest rate volatility have created opportunities for tactical and dynamic trades.

"Opportunistic asset allocation is always difficult, but we now have interest rates with arguably a more symmetric return profile - an opportunity set which hasn't been present for some time," she added.

That said, Hill remains cautious in positioning the Queensland investor for this future environment with inflation levels that have been compared to the 1970s.

Hill is not saying inflation will stay this high for the longer term, but in terms of investing, it's a different environment than when inflation was close to zero.

"Few investors around today were actively investing in the 70s, so we are all trying to be attuned to the risks that could arise, particularly if we see stagflation," she said.

Hill is looking ahead for signs of recession in the US; "There is a debate over whether the US is already in recession or going into recession, and if it does, will it be a shallow recession or a deep one caused by monetary policy error which is a real risk when interest rates are rising sharply?"

Whichever way you cut it, this is a tough market in which to invest. Predicting movements in financial markets is never easy, and no one has a crystal ball.

We used to be in an environment where the US Federal Reserve was incredibly supportive of risk assets, she notes.

"The Fed had inflation under control and was seeking to stimulate the economy, post-GFC, and post-pandemic. At times it sought to normalise rates, but when the market got the jitters, it would quickly return to support markets, continuing the good run for equities," she added.

We have now moved to one where the Fed is saying that inflation is its primary mandate so its response will likely be quite different.

Hill concedes that most investors were caught on the hop with interest rate hikes. While most had expectations of rates rising, most did not expect the speed and trajectory now priced in markets. The changes in expectations dramatically increased volatility in equity and bond markets.

"We are in uncharted territory in that central banks have generally been wrong on inflation for the last couple of years - they just didn't see it coming," she said.

"So, they had to pivot on interest rates.

"If the central banks didn't know what was happening before, I have to take it with a grain of salt that they are 100% clear on what's happening now."

The investment chief thinks there is potential for rates to rise further than is 2

currently priced by the market.

Market pricing shows interest rates climbing to 3.5% in the US for a short period to combat inflation before the Fed starts cutting again in early 2023.

"That sounds like a plausible scenario, but there are risks around the forecast of cash rate paths," she warns.

"There is a risk that inflation is proving stickier than the consensus currently has priced, and the question is how will the Fed respond to that?

"Given the Fed's commentary on inflation, there is a risk that it could continue to raise aggressively - and above that which is priced into the markets to get inflation under control.

"In doing so, it could throw the US into a recession, and potentially economies like Australia may follow.

Robust portfolio

So what is QIC's investment chief buying in an environment characterised by the impact of COVID-19, geopolitical tensions from the Ukraine war, inflation and climbing interest rates?

In this environment, diversifying and building a robust portfolio has never been more important and a true focus of Hill's since she started work at QIC in 2018.

Hill believes in investing in a wide range of exposures, including traditional listed markets, alternative diversifying strategies and real assets.

While supporting investments in infrastructure, real estate and private equity, she has been building out other sources of uncorrelated asset returns like liquid alts, including alternative risk premia and insurance.

"These exposures are generally quite diversifying, which has been advantageous for us," she said.

Like her peers, Hill invested heavily in private debt due to its primarily floating rate and shorter duration nature, protecting it from interest rate rises.

"Private debt provides a reasonably steady income stream, absolute returns and is less volatile than equities" she explained.

Within private debt, the core of QIC's portfolio is three diversified multi-strategy private debt funds with managers - one domestic managed by QIC, one in Europe and one in the US.

Hill continues to build around the core of the private debt exposure. For example, she has just allocated global infrastructure debt because it has strong return characteristics supported by real asset backing.

It also provides capital to support areas such as renewable energy - another thing QIC is looking at in terms of the energy transition and resilience to climate change.

QIC is investing in renewables and energy transition investments across its infrastructure debt and equity portfolios, seeing this as a significant investment opportunity.

This article originally appeared in Industry Moves.