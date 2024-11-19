QIC backs Virescent Ventures

Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC) has invested in Virescent Ventures' new climate technology fund, helping take its first close to about $125 million.

QIC joins Westpac and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) in backing Fund II, which will shortly announce its first investments.

Fund II seeks to invest $200 million into climate-focused technology companies. QIC did not disclose the exact amount for its investment.

QIC investment director Lottie Bryon said: "Partnering with Virescent represents an opportunity for QIC to work with an Australian-based climate manager to meaningfully advance the global transition to net zero. Their CEFC heritage affords Virescent deep expertise and touch points into the clean energy sector, producing a unique origination model that delivers attractive investment opportunities."

Virescent Ventures was spun out of the Clean Energy Innovation Fund, which is part of the CEFC.

Since 2016, Virescent Ventures has deployed over $270 million in 37 investments that help transition the world to net zero.

The portfolio spans clean energy, sustainable agriculture, circular economy, and smart cities. The firm invests in pre-seed to growth stages, with a focus on maximising emissions reduction and commercial outcomes.

The global consensus on decarbonisation is clear.

Virescent Ventures managing partner Ben Gust said the world needs new technology that delivers sustainable growth, and it needs that technology deployed fast.

"As Australia's most active climate tech investor, we are excited to be at the forefront of supporting the next wave of Australian climate tech innovators to grow and commercialise," Gust said.

QIC recently sold Sydney-based Westpoint Shopping Centre in the largest single transaction of an Australian retail centre.

QIC sold Westpoint to Haben and US investment manager Hines, both of which will take a half stake. Financial Standard understands the final sale price was $900 million.