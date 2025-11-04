Newspaper icon
QIC backs Queensland startup for faster cattle breeding

BY RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |  TUESDAY, 4 NOV 2025   12:33PM

QIC Ventures has invested $10 million in Queensland agritech firm Nbryo, helping advance its cattle reproductive technology that can reduce seven years of breeding into a week.

The seed raise, led by existing investor Tenacious Ventures alongside QIC Ventures and New Zealand-based AgriZero, will help the company scale operations from Queensland and advance its core technology.

Nbryo's in vitro embryo production (IVP) technology can reduce the cost of a bovine pregnancy by up to 76%. It brings the economics in line with artificial insemination or natural mating, helping producers achieve rapid genetic advancements to meet growing global livestock demand.

QIC associate Hayden Wall said the investment aligned with Queensland's growing reputation as a leader in agricultural technology and innovation.

"Coupled with scientific depth and strong Queensland roots, Nbryo is building exactly the type of category-defining, disruptive innovation QIC Ventures is proud to invest in," Wall said.

"Nbryo brings the best of agriculture and innovation together to solve one of the cattle industry's biggest bottlenecks - affordable access to superior genetics."

Nbryo chief executive Paul Niven said the investment underscores the growing recognition of its potential to deliver solutions at the intersection of biotechnology and digital agriculture.

"This capital raising provides the resources we need to accelerate delivery of our technology platform and expand our impact in livestock reproduction," Niven said.

He added that Nbryo's access to high-quality embryos can help it transform cattle breeding efficiency and sustainability worldwide, with several trials already underway across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

"With the support of our investors and the Queensland government, we have a real opportunity to build a global high-tech business here in Queensland that changes the face of beef and dairy industries everywhere," he said.

Last year, Nbryo received investment through the QIC-managed Venture Capital Development Fund (VCDF) from Brisbane-based agrifoods investor, Mandalay Venture Partners. It also received $18 million in grant funding for research and development from the Gates Foundation, Meat and Livestock Australia and other state and federal programs.

