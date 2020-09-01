NEWS
General
QBE chief exits after workplace complaint
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 1 SEP 2020   12:09PM

The group chief executive of QBE Insurance Group has left the business after almost three years in the role, following a complaint from a female employee just 10 days ago.

A spokesperson for QBE confirmed with Financial Standard that the complaint against the now departed Pat Regan had come from a female employee, with the insurance giant's board launching an external investigation just a day after the complaint was made.

The spokesperson would not reveal the nature of the conduct, in a bid to protect the identity of the female employee.

Following the investigation, the board concluded Regan's "poor judgement" concerning workplace communications did not meet the standards set out in its group code of ethics and conduct.

QBE group chair Mike Wilkins, who will step into the role as the group undertakes an internal and external international search process for a replacement, said all employees at QBE "must be held to the same standards".

"We are committed to having a respectful and inclusive environment for everyone at QBE," he said in an ASX statement.

"The board concluded that he had exercised poor judgement in this regard.

"While these are challenging circumstances the board recognizes and thanks Mr Regan for his hard work and contribution to strengthening QBE."

In the release, QBE said the board would put in place several additional initiatives over the coming weeks to build on the insurer's "vibrant and inclusive culture".

"This will commence with a board sponsored and externally supported culture review and the creation on an additional avenue for employees to safely raise concerns and receive support that will supplement existing channels," QBE said.

"We want our people to have the avenues they need to safely speak up, with the confidence that they will be heard and that all concerns raised will be treated consistently across out workforce," Wilkins added.

Regan had worked with QBE since June 2014, joining the insurer initially as its group chief financial officer before moving into the chief executive role. He has previously worked with Aviva, as well as Willis Towers Watson, RSA, and AXA - all based in London. He has also worked with GE Capital in the United States.

It comes as allegations of sexual assault and workplace misconduct circle another large Australian financial institution; AMP, with Financial Standard reporting just yesterday that Maurice Blackburn, the firm acting for AMP sexual harassment victim Julia Szlakowski, had released a summary of the findings into the matter.

The misconduct at AMP has seen several of heads roll among the upper echelons of the wealth giant, including former AMP Capital chief executive Boe Pahari and chair David Murray.

Non-executive director John Fraser has also resigned, as have AMP portfolio manager and ESG specialist Kristen Le Mesurier, AMP Capital global chief investment officer David Allen, head of Australian equities Genevieve Murray, head of sustainable equities investments Emily Woodland.

AMP New Zealand's managing director and chief economist Bevan Graham and head of clients Greg McMaster have also tendered their resignation.

Latest News
