Superannuation

Qantas Super takes merger plans to new heights

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 5 DEC 2023   12:53PM

Qantas Super recently provided an update as to its merger plans, including the appointment of a dedicated committee and an outline of the three key issues forcing its hand.

In September, the $8.4 billion fund confirmed it was exploring its options in terms of ensuring future sustainability. At the time, chief executive Michael Clancy said "any potential merger partner would need to demonstrate their ability to administer defined benefit entitlements and provide our members with equivalent rights to benefits they currently have in Qantas Super. We would also seek to improve member services and lower fees and costs."

In an update, Qantas Super said a new merger committee has been created to guide the management team throughout the process. Led by the fund's chair John Atkin, the committee also comprises board directors Lorraine Berends, Luke Murray, Klair Safier, and Richard Garner.

Meanwhile, the Qantas Super leadership, including Clancy, has met with various unions whose membership include Qantas Super members and taken on board their feedback, the fund said.

Outlining top questions raised about the possible merger, Qantas Super said many have asked why it's looking to merge given its record of decent performance. The fund said that it was deemed to be in members' best interests for three main reasons.

The first, its inability to compete with larger operators.

"The largest super funds now have memberships and assets under management that are many, many multiples of Qantas Super," the fund said.

"While size isn't everything, economies of scale are important, and they provide these larger funds with opportunities to make significant investments in their products, services, and member experiences as well as drive down costs per member."

It also highlighted the impact of regulatory change, pinpointing fund stapling.

"These changes usually make a lot of sense, as we all want a better run and more secure super system. However, some of these changes also hurt super funds like Qantas Super," it said.

"A great example is a recent change in how superannuation guarantee contributions are treated if new employees don't make an explicit super fund choice. The intent of the change was to reduce the likelihood of people unintentionally having multiple super accounts - a worthy goal - however one of the side effects of this change is that Qantas Super will not grow its new membership as much as previously expected."

Finally, and as a logical extension, the fund flagged sustainability, saying "as we project forward, Qantas Super looks like it will be less sustainable in the future than it is today and has been in the past."

"For example, the following factors have been important considerations; larger super funds deal with thousands of employer groups and we only deal with one, COVID-19 dramatically changed the demographics of Qantas Super's membership, legislative changes mean Qantas Super will likely grow less than planned etc.," it said.

"As such we think our members would likely be better served by being part of a larger super fund with a broader membership and a healthier cash flow profile."

The 84-year-old fund currently has just over 26,000 members. Its ability to gain members suffered in recent years with the pandemic, as did its funds under management when Qantas laid off staff and the fund saw about $1 billion pour out under the ERS scheme.

Qantas SuperJohn AtkinKlair SafierLorraine BerendsLuke MurrayMichael ClancyRichard Garner
Expert Feed

