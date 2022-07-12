Qantas Super, CEFC back new ESG fund

Qantas Super and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) have made a combined $100 million investment in the Ellerston 2050 Fund.

The open-ended, wholesale fund, managed by Ellerston Capital will invest solely in companies that afford consumers technology and services which help reduce carbon emissions.

A joint statement by Qantas Super and CEFC said sustainability will be the core of the Ellerston 2050 Fund's investment process and that the companies targeted will be assessed on their ability to contribute to meaningful carbon abatement.

The fund will also employ a 'pick and shovel' strategy, explicitly focusing on listed and unlisted small to mid-sized companies which have attractive earnings profiles and trade at a discount to valuation.

Qantas Super chief investment officer Andrew Spence said: "We value the opportunity to provide environmentally aligned capital to support the work of Australia's carbon abatement enablers."

"This approach is consistent with our commitment to deliver great investment performance to our members, while also achieving net zero carbon emissions across our investment portfolio by 2050."

Qantas Super's latest investment in Ellerston follows its recent $2 billion partnership with Calvert and Goldman Sachs to reduce its carbon intensity, as previously reported by Financial Standard.

At the time, Spence said: "We believe ESG factors increasingly impact investment returns and risks and contribute to us delivering sustainable growth to our members."

In a similar vein, CEFC chief executive Ian Learmonth said: "We are seeing significant change across corporate Australia as large companies commit to increasingly ambitious emissions reduction targets."

"As this shift gains momentum, demand for products and services that enable companies to meet these targets will continue to increase and will play an integral role in building carbon reduction across the wider economy."

Learmonth added he is pleased to work with Qantas Super and Ellerston Capital to support the growth of the emerging asset class. He also expressed confidence that the 2050 Fund will enable fast-growing companies to benefit from the transition to net zero emissions by bringing innovative products and service solutions to market.

"By backing these new businesses, we are demonstrating how we can support economic growth while also reducing emissions," Learmonth concluded.

Ellerston Capital chief executive, chair and chief investment officer Ashok Jacob commented: "A growing urgency is required to tackle the causes and consequences of climate change, and this is recognised by investors such as CEFC and Qantas Super."

While Jacob observed that he'd seen an increasing amount of companies explicitly providing solutions to help the economy transition to net zero emissions, the Responsible Investment Association of Australia reported that in 2020 only a quarter of investment managers could demonstrate consideration of ESG factors when valuing assets, construction of portfolios and the allocation of capital.

In the same year, the market for responsible investments in Australia grew to $1.2 trillion, 15 times the growth rate of Australian professionally managed investments.