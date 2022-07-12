Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Qantas Super, CEFC back new ESG fund

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 12 JUL 2022   12:24PM

Qantas Super and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) have made a combined $100 million investment in the Ellerston 2050 Fund.

The open-ended, wholesale fund, managed by Ellerston Capital will invest solely in companies that afford consumers technology and services which help reduce carbon emissions.

A joint statement by Qantas Super and CEFC said sustainability will be the core of the Ellerston 2050 Fund's investment process and that the companies targeted will be assessed on their ability to contribute to meaningful carbon abatement.

The fund will also employ a 'pick and shovel' strategy, explicitly focusing on listed and unlisted small to mid-sized companies which have attractive earnings profiles and trade at a discount to valuation.

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

Qantas Super chief investment officer Andrew Spence said: "We value the opportunity to provide environmentally aligned capital to support the work of Australia's carbon abatement enablers."

"This approach is consistent with our commitment to deliver great investment performance to our members, while also achieving net zero carbon emissions across our investment portfolio by 2050."

Sponsored Video
Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

Qantas Super's latest investment in Ellerston follows its recent $2 billion partnership with Calvert and Goldman Sachs to reduce its carbon intensity, as previously reported by Financial Standard.

At the time, Spence said: "We believe ESG factors increasingly impact investment returns and risks and contribute to us delivering sustainable growth to our members."

In a similar vein, CEFC chief executive Ian Learmonth said: "We are seeing significant change across corporate Australia as large companies commit to increasingly ambitious emissions reduction targets."

"As this shift gains momentum, demand for products and services that enable companies to meet these targets will continue to increase and will play an integral role in building carbon reduction across the wider economy."

Learmonth added he is pleased to work with Qantas Super and Ellerston Capital to support the growth of the emerging asset class. He also expressed confidence that the 2050 Fund will enable fast-growing companies to benefit from the transition to net zero emissions by bringing innovative products and service solutions to market.

"By backing these new businesses, we are demonstrating how we can support economic growth while also reducing emissions," Learmonth concluded.

Ellerston Capital chief executive, chair and chief investment officer Ashok Jacob commented: "A growing urgency is required to tackle the causes and consequences of climate change, and this is recognised by investors such as CEFC and Qantas Super."

While Jacob observed that he'd seen an increasing amount of companies explicitly providing solutions to help the economy transition to net zero emissions, the Responsible Investment Association of Australia reported that in 2020 only a quarter of investment managers could demonstrate consideration of ESG factors when valuing assets, construction of portfolios and the allocation of capital.

In the same year, the market for responsible investments in Australia grew to $1.2 trillion, 15 times the growth rate of Australian professionally managed investments.

Read more: Qantas SuperEllerston CapitalESGClean Energy Finance CorporationIan LearmonthAndrew SpenceAshok JacobCalvertGoldman SachsInvestment Association of Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Top super funds for ESG revealed
Performance test expansion paused as government announces review
Companies' ESG efforts improve
Vanguard appoints head of ESG product
Insignia welcomes head of responsible investing
AXA IM revamps senior leadership team
Don't forget the 'S' in ESG
ESG taxonomy key to achieving policy objectives
ASIC helps issuers avoid greenwashing
The ongoing evolution of super: Scheerlinck

Editor's Choice

Global pension fund snaps up telco stake

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:29PM
The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board will acquire a 70% interest in Spark New Zealand's mobile towers business TowerCo for $1.18 billion.

Qantas Super, CEFC back new ESG fund

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:24PM
Qantas Super and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) have made a combined $100 million investment in the Ellerston 2050 Fund.

Global fintech Smart expands pension offering to Australia

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:29PM
Global retirement technology provider Smart is expanding to Australia, establishing an office in Melbourne.

Nominations open for 2022 AFA awards

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:13PM
After a two-year pause, the Association of Financial Advisers has opened nominations for its 2022 awards.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Laura Ryan

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ARDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Ardea Investment Management head of research Laura Ryan has spent the past two decades using quantitative research to investors' advantage. Now, she's also using it to the advantage of the planet. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.