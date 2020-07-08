Qantas Super awards insurance mandate

MLC Life has lost the Qantas Super mandate with the super fund announcing a new mandate.

Qantas Super announced MetLife has been awarded the insurance mandate, effective July 1, 2020.

The fund said it was pleased to welcome the global insurer, saying the COVID-19 pandemic in part led to the decision.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic leading many insurers to review their premium rates, we have been negotiating with insurers to minimise any premium increases for our members," Qantas Super said.

"When compared, MetLife's pricing, product, and service offering were determined to be in the best interests of our members going forward."

Qantas Super chief executive Michael Clancy said MetLife's experience in the aviation industry made it a top candidate.

"MetLife's global strength and stability, and experience in insuring aviation employer groups makes them well positioned to be our insurance partner," Clancy said.

"We're excited to work with MetLife to support our members through this challenging period and help them look forward to better times."

MetLife has taken over from Qantas Super's previous insurance partner, MLC Life Insurance.

"We thank MLC for its service to Qantas Super members over the past 9 years," the fund said.

Additionally, Qantas Super announced there will be changes to insurance premiums for standard/basic cover and voluntary cover from 1 August 2020.

The fund added there will also be changes to income protection cover while members are on leave without pay from 1 August 2020.

In December last year, Qantas Super said it has mandated Zurich's OnePath Life for death, total and permanent disablement, and income protection, as well as the option of voluntary insurance cover, in a change that was expected to come into effect on July 1, 2020.