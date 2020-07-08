NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Insurance
Qantas Super awards insurance mandate
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 JUL 2020   11:58AM

MLC Life has lost the Qantas Super mandate with the super fund announcing a new mandate.

Qantas Super announced MetLife has been awarded the insurance mandate, effective July 1, 2020.

The fund said it was pleased to welcome the global insurer, saying the COVID-19 pandemic in part led to the decision.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic leading many insurers to review their premium rates, we have been negotiating with insurers to minimise any premium increases for our members," Qantas Super said.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Market Volatility Centre - Tools to Help Stay the Course

"When compared, MetLife's pricing, product, and service offering were determined to be in the best interests of our members going forward."

Qantas Super chief executive Michael Clancy said MetLife's experience in the aviation industry made it a top candidate.

"MetLife's global strength and stability, and experience in insuring aviation employer groups makes them well positioned to be our insurance partner," Clancy said.

"We're excited to work with MetLife to support our members through this challenging period and help them look forward to better times."

MetLife has taken over from Qantas Super's previous insurance partner, MLC Life Insurance.

"We thank MLC for its service to Qantas Super members over the past 9 years," the fund said.

Additionally, Qantas Super announced there will be changes to insurance premiums for standard/basic cover and voluntary cover from 1 August 2020.

The fund added there will also be changes to income protection cover while members are on leave without pay from 1 August 2020.

In December last year, Qantas Super said it has mandated Zurich's OnePath Life for death, total and permanent disablement, and income protection, as well as the option of voluntary insurance cover, in a change that was expected to come into effect on July 1, 2020.

Read more: Qantas SuperMetLifeMichael ClancyMLC Life InsuranceOnePath LifeZurich
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
2020 MAX Award winners named
Industry fund ups insurance premiums
First virtual MAX Awards go live tonight
No slowing ERS applications
MLC Life names new chief executive
Zurich pledges to COVID-19 support
ERS withdrawals surpass $10bn
Switching prompts fund to alter allocations
APRA releases latest ERS data
Early release applications top $9bn
Editor's Choice
Qantas Super awards insurance mandate
ELIZA BAVIN
MLC Life has lost the Qantas Super mandate with the super fund announcing a new mandate.
Generation gap opens up in financial advice
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
There is a gaping void between what consumers once wanted from financial advice and what they want now and it's being accelerated by COVID-19, according to research from KPMG.
AustralianSuper appoints head of financial crime
KANIKA SOOD
The country's largest superannuation fund has appointed a head of financial crime, security and resilience, reporting to its chief risk officer Paul Schroder.
New player in geared, index-shorting ETFs
KANIKA SOOD
After BetaShares' success in attracting investors to its geared, index-shorting ETFs during COVID's market decline, another player is getting ready to throw its hat in the ring.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ashleigh Crittle
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
For JANA chief operating officer Ashleigh Crittle COVID-19 has thrown new challenges her way while also revealing what is most important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something u1JlyOBb