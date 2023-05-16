PwC picks senior leaders to oversee review

Former Telstra boss Ziggy Switkowski has been picked to lead an independent review of the firm and its own Tony O'Malley has been appointed chief risk and ethics leader amid the ongoing tax crisis.

The independent review, originally announced last week, will be conducted by Switkowski following the firm's tax leak scandal in which PwC senior partners shared information obtained during a confidential consultation with Treasury in relation to tax law changes.

According to the firm, Switkowski will commence immediately and has been asked to report his key findings and recommendations by September.

Meanwhile, going forward, O'Malley will be responsible for all aspects of ethics and compliance.

The current PwC global legal business solutions leader will step into his new position as chief risk and ethics leader immediately and help conduct the implementation of the external review findings.

The assessment of PwC will dive into its governance, accountability and culture, which includes how the firm applies its professional values and ethical standards across its work.

The firm explained it also seeks to look at how decisions are made and overseen inhouse, including how financial goals, values and strategic objectives are balanced and prioritised.

The review will further examine the way in which partners and staff are held accountable for their responsibilities, as well as assess the values and behaviours that exist at all levels within the firm, PwC said.

Upon its closure, a summary of the key recommendations will be made available to ensure transparency, PwC confirmed.

"We will not hesitate to take the recommended actions, including, where appropriate, exiting further people and partners from the firm," it warned.

As further fallout, former chief executive Tom Seymour will retire from the partnership at the end of September following his involvement in the scandal.

Last week Seymour gave his notice after confirming he was one of the firm's senior leaders looped into emails which highlighted "the marketing approach and financial success of the tax advice."

It was agreed by the board that Seymour would be replaced by acting chief executive Kristin Stubbins as the firm looks to rebuild trust and credibility.

"We are committed to learning from our mistakes and ensuring that we embrace the high standards of governance, culture and accountability that our people, clients and external stakeholders rightly expect," said Stubbins.

Following Seymour's step down, former PwC financial advisory managing partner Pete Calleja and chief strategy, risk and reputation officer Sean Gregory also exited their positions after being swept up in the fallout.

In January, an investigation by the TBD initially found former PwC head of international tax Peter-John Collins in breach after he let confidential law reform plans slip.

Collins was banned and disgraced, and PwC said it reviewed and strengthened its controls, policies, and training with respect to conflicts of interest.

Before stepping into the chief executive role in 2020, Seymour headed up PwC's tax department as its managing partner, financial advisory and Asia Pacific Americas tax leader and, prior to that, managing partner, tax and legal.

Stubbins said Switkowski will have access to all the people and information he needs to conduct a rigorous and robust review.

"We look forward to receiving his report and acting swiftly on its recommendations," she concluded.