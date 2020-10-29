PwC appoints wealth services MD

The former ANZ Private Bank head of private advisory has jumped to PwC to take on the role of managing director: wealth services, private clients.

Luke McCann headed private advisory at ANZ Private Bank for six months prior to which he was national director, ANZ Private Advisory.

He was focused on assisting ultra-high net worth clients through liquidity events and was responsible for driving and delivering on the enhanced proposition and segment strategy and working with relevant internal stakeholders and external networks.

During his time ANZ he was awarded Outstanding ANZ Private Bank of the Year over four consecutive years.

PwC lead partner, wealth & debt advisory services, private clients Stuart Morley said the team is extremely pleased to have McCann join.

"Luke is well credentialed in wealth management and prominent in the Sydney market, and will be a great addition to our private client's, national Wealth Services Team," he said.