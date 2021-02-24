Public sector super satisfaction rises

Public sector superannuation fund members have come out as the most satisfied across all sectors, according to new research.

Roy Morgan's latest Superannuation Satisfaction Report revealed member satisfaction in public sector funds reached a high of 75.7%, ahead of self-managed super funds by a slim margin of 10 basis points in the six months to January 2021.

Across all sectors satisfaction with superannuation increased to a record high of 67.6%.

Roy Morgan chief executive Michele Levine said 2020 was the year that sparked member interest in their superannuation.

"It's not surprising to see public sector fund members the most satisfied — some members have the security of now phased-out defined benefit funds, while others receive more than the legally required minimum 9.5% employer contribution," she said.

"As for self-managed super funds, well you'd hope their members were satisfied with performance since they are the ones making the investment decisions!"

Industry funds recorded a satisfaction score of 67.5% with Catholic Super taking out the highest rating of 75.5% ahead of Cbus, Tasplan, UniSuper and CareSuper.

Meanwhile, retail fund satisfaction came in at 63.1% with Macquarie receiving the highest score at 72.9% followed by OnePath, Mercer, MLC and Colonial First State.

Satisfaction was lower for members of retail funds run by the big four banks, coming in at 61.4%.

Levine said the impact of the fall in stock valuations as a result of COVID-19 along with the government's early release of super scheme impacted members' satisfaction with their fund.

"Together these factors focused people's attention on their superannuation, and their funds' performance, to a degree that's unusual, especially for those who are nowhere near retirement. And Australians have never been more satisfied," Levine said.