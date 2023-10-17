PSK acquires Perth-based advice group

PSK Private Wealth is expanding into Perth with the acquisition of Sage Financial Group.

Sage has more than 30 years of history, founded by Peter Tucker and John O'Neill in 1989. Under the acquisition, all its team, comprised of 20 employees and advisers, will transition to PSK.

Tucker, who will retire following the deal, said PSK is the right home for its staff and clients.

"We're delighted our whole team will come across and join the PSK group, this itself will open a wide range of new opportunities for them," he said.

"We know being able to tap into the PSK systems and structure will mean we are better placed with the management of our practice and clients."

Meanwhile, PSK managing director Paul Aspros explained the firm is privileged to have acquired Sage.

"Sage has decided to partner with PSK to assist with their, and our, growth. We're very fortunate to have a firm like Sage as the foundation firm for our initial expansion into Perth," he said.

Aspros went on to say that part of PSK's acquisition strategy is centered not only around succession but also around helping firms improve. He explained this is executed by taking away many of the non-client functions advisers and practice principals face with running a practice.

"Partnering with advisers to assist them remove many of the obstacles in running a practice, to give them the best support available to deliver services to clients, is a key part of our offer," he said.

PSK currently has over $9 billion under advice across 14 locations in Australia.