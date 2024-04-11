Newspaper icon
Proxy advisors have 'undue influence': Jamie Dimon

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 11 APR 2024   12:47PM

In an annual letter to shareholders, J.P. Morgan chief executive Jamie Dimon expressed concern about the "undue influence" of proxy advisors, particularly ISS and Glass Lewis.

Dimon said asset managers and institutional investors should base their voting decisions on an independent application of their own voting guidelines and policies.

"To the extent they use recommendations from proxy advisors in their decision-making processes, they should disclose that they do so and should be satisfied that the information upon which they are relying is accurate and relevant. However, many companies would argue that this information is frequently not balanced, not representative of the full view and not accurate," Dimon said.

He said while almost all asset managers receive proxy advisor data and recommendations, the majority do not vote independently of this information. Moreover, stewardship committees responsible for voting decisions are often held by experts who default large portions of their decision-making to proxy advisors. This, in turn, makes it harder for actual portfolio managers to override this decision making.

"Some have argued that it's too hard and too expensive to review the large number of proxies and proxy proposals - this is both lazy and wrong. If issues are important to a company, they should be important to the shareholder - for the most part, only a handful of proposals are important to companies," he said.

Dimon then announced that J.P. Morgan is making enhancements to its proxy voting processes to "amplify the role of portfolio managers" and to address the perception of asset managers' reliance on third-party advisor voting recommendations.

The investment banking giant's enhancements will include "more portfolio manager participation in proxy committee decision making" and "diminished role of proxy advisor recommendations."

By the end of 2024, J.P. Morgan Asset Management generally will have eliminated third-party proxy advisor voting recommendations from its internally developed voting systems. Additionally, the firm will work with third-party proxy voting advisors to remove their voting recommendations from research reports they provide to J.P. Morgan Asset Management by the 2025 proxy season.

"... these steps are designed to respond to a growing perception (and, I believe, reality) that the asset management industry generally places undue reliance on proxy advisors in how proxies are voted. We believe these actions will strengthen our relationships with our clients and with companies while helping to build trust between shareholders, investors and companies," he said.

Note: Financial Standard is owned and published by ISS.

