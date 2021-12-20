Proxy advice reforms force transparency, AFS licensing

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced reforms to proxy advice which includes forcing superannuation funds to disclose detailed voting records.

Super funds exercising voting rights on behalf of their members will need to be more transparent with their votes, while all proxy advisers must provide a copy of their recommendations to companies on the same day they are provided to investors.

Frydenberg is also mandating AFSLs to cover a broader range of proxy adviser activities, meaning if a proxy adviser does not have such a licence, it will now be required to apply for one.

Finally, the reforms will make proxy advisers independent of their institutional clients.

Frydenberg has pushed through the reforms without further consultation from stakeholders.

The new rules form part of the Treasury Laws Amendment (Greater Transparency of Proxy Advice) Regulations 2021.

The licensing extension and the requirement to provide copies of proxy advice to companies will commence from 7 February 2022.

The new independence and superannuation voting disclosure requirements commence on 1 July 2022.

"Australia has a highly concentrated proxy advice market which is dominated by just four firms. Proxy firms exercise significant influence by advising institutional investors on positions to take in respect of resolutions put at company meetings. This includes advising superannuation funds, which collectively own around 20% of the Australian Stock Exchange worth around $510 billion," he said.

The Australian Council of Superannuation Investors chief executive Louise Davidson slammed the changes, saying they would deny super funds independent advice on the performance of the companies they invest in.

"Overwhelmingly, investors have supported the provision of quality independent advice. These proposals are not in the interests of millions of Australian superannuation fund members," she said.

"ACSI does not vote, nor has it ever voted, on behalf of its members or include them in the process of developing recommendations. Superannuation funds make their own independent voting decisions. ACSI already holds an AFSL and provides its advice free of charge to companies the subject of the advice."

The Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees general manager of advocacy Mel Birks also criticised the reforms, arguing that they will drive up the cost of proxy advice which will inevitably be passed on to members of funds.

"There is no evidence of systemic issues in proxy advice that would support changes of this type," she said.

Conversely, the changes were welcomed by the Financial Services Council acting chief executive Blake Briggs, who said the reforms align with existing industry best practice and the FSC's standards.

"Superannuation funds manage almost $3.5 trillion on behalf of Australians, so it is critical that proxy voting arrangements are transparent so consumers can be confident that trustees and fund managers are exercising their voting power according to members' best financial interests," he said.

The Australian Institute of Company Directors managing director and chief executive Angus Armour also welcomed the AFSL regime.

"Given the important role of proxy advisers, it is vital for investors that this industry is subject to appropriate safeguards to ensure their advice is accurate and comprehensive," he said.