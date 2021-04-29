Property Funds Association appoints president

The peak body for Australia's unlisted property funds sector has appointed the former executive director of institutional funds at Evans Dixon as its new president.

Property Funds Australia (PFA) has appointed Andrew Cannane to a two-year term, taking over from Charter Hall's Steven Bennett.

Cannane is currently executive director, corporate trust of Intertrust Australia and has served on the PFA executive committee for 12 years.

He was with Evans Dixon for almost two years, having previously spent four years at Perpetual as general manager after The Trust Company was acquired.

Cannane said he is honoured to have been appointed to the role, saying the Australian industry boasts some of the best property managers in the world.

"Direct property has an incredible track record at providing income returns and capital growth. The opportunities to use direct property funds for greater diversification is also a major benefit to investors," he said.

"It's an exciting time to be in commercial property investment. The innovation we are seeing across the traditional and emerging property asset classes has been inspiring and will play a key role in the COVID recovery."

A new vice president has also been named in Melissa Kingham, executive director of the Haben Property Fund.

She has previously served as a fund manager at SCA Property Group and has also held roles with Woolworths Group and Defence Housing Australia.

"We are delighted to appoint Andrew and Melissa to the roles of president and vice president. They each bring substantial knowledge, passion and experience to the committee," PFA chief executive Paul Healy said.

"I thank our previous president Steven Bennett for his outstanding leadership and steady hand during the COVID-19 pandemic."