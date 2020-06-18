NEWS
Economics
Profound uncertainty remains: IMF
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 18 JUN 2020   11:57AM

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in surveying the economic landscape, the sheer scale and severity of the global lockdown has been striking.

Gita Gopinath, economic counsellor and director of the research department at the IMF, said the "Great Lockdown" is expected to play out in three phases, entering the lockdown, exiting, and finally escaping the lockdown when there is a medical solution to the pandemic.

"Many countries are now in the second phase, as they reopen, with early signs of recovery, but with risks of second waves of infections and re-imposition of lockdowns," Gopinath said.

"Most tragically, this pandemic has already claimed hundreds of thousands of lives worldwide. The resulting economic crisis is unlike anything the world has seen before."

Gopinath labelled the COVID-19 crisis as "truly global" saying even the GFC had a less severe effect on global output.

"For the first time since the Great Depression, both advanced and emerging market economies will be in recession in 2020," she said.

"Aside from its unprecedented scale, the Global Lockdown is playing out in ways that are very different from past crises. These unusual characteristics are emerging all over the world, irrespective of the size, geographic region, or production structure of economies."

Gopinath said the crisis has dealt a uniquely large blow to the services sector. In typical crises, the brunt is borne by manufacturing, reflecting a decline in investment, while the effect on services is generally muted as consumption demand is less affected.

"This time is different. In the peak months of the lockdown the contraction in services has been even larger than in manufacturing, and it is seen in advanced and emerging market economies alike," Gopinath said.

"It is possible that with pent-up consumer demand there will be a quicker rebound, unlike after previous crises. However, this is not guaranteed in a health crisis as consumers may change spending behavior to minimize social interaction, and uncertainty can lead households to save more.

Gopinath said despite the considerable conventional and unconventional monetary and fiscal support across the globe, aggregate demand remains subdued and is weighing on inflation, alongside lower commodity prices.

Additionally, the world is starting to see a "striking divergence" of financial markets from the real economy, with financial indicators pointing to stronger prospects of a recovery than real activity suggests.

"With few exceptions, the rise in sovereign spreads and the depreciation of emerging market currencies are smaller than what we saw during the global financial crisis. This is notable considering the larger scale of the shock to emerging markets during the Great Lockdown," Gopinath said.

"This divergence may portend greater volatility in financial markets. Worse health and economic news can lead to sharp corrections."

Gopinath points to stronger policy responses during this crisis as a possible reason behind the divergence.

"Monetary policy has become accommodative across the board, with unprecedented support from major central banks, and monetary easing in emerging markets including through first time use of unconventional policies," she said.

"Discretionary fiscal policy has been sizable in advanced economies. Emerging markets have deployed smaller fiscal support, constrained to some extent by limited fiscal space."

Gopinath said the world is now in the early stages of the second phase as countries begin to ease containment policies and gradually permit the resumption of economic activity.

"But there remains profound uncertainty about the path of the recovery," Gopinath said.

"A key challenge in escaping the Great Lockdown will be to ensure adequate production and distribution of vaccines and treatments when they become available—and this will require a global effort."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: IMFGreat LockdownGlobal LockdownInternational Monetary FundGita GopinathGFCGreat DepressionCOVID-19
VIEW COMMENTS
