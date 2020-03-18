Prodigy folds, two boutiques to shut

Steve Tucker's multi-boutique Prodigy Investment Partners is closing its doors after its joint venture partner Euroz pulled out.

Tucker, who was formerly the chief executive of MLC and now runs Koda Capital, partnered with Euroz in 2014 to start Prodigy and over time attracted three boutiques: Dalton Street Capital, Flinders Investment Partners and Equus Point Capital.

Last Friday, Euroz decided to stop funding Prodigy, taking the view that Prodigy had failed to reach sufficient scale, and industry headwinds and barriers to entry are strong.

At the time of the decision, Prodigy's boutiques had about $80 to $90 million, with no institutional investors. It had two offices - in Sydney and Melbourne - with about a dozen staff.

Dalton and Equus will wind down their funds and return capital to investors. Both of their funds are currently under their benchmarks.

The responsible entity, Equity Trustees, is considering alternative arrangements for Flinders.

Prodigy's two offices will close as well.

Prodigy's first boutique was Dalton Street Capital, set up in 2016, by former Credit Suisse heads Alan Sheen and Nick Selvaratnam. The boutique ran an absolute return fund, which has lost -17.5% so far this financial year.

August last year and January were particularly bad for it, with the fund posting -9.4% and -8.8% in returns.

The second boutique, Flinders Investment Partners, was the only well-performing boutique. It returned 6.2% above the benchmark S&P/ASX Small Ords in the 12 months ending February end. It is managed by Andrew Mouchacca and Richard Macdougall, both of whom had previously worked at Contango.

Equus Point Capital was set up by Rob Stewart, formerly of CFSGAM and Challenger and Toby Masters. They ran a market neutral fund benchmarked to cash. It has returned -4.03% so far this financial year, to February end.

Prodigy was an 80/20 joint venture with Euroz, which was looking to expand its funds management presence to the east coast.

Tucker was a director of Euroz-owned fund manager Westoz Investment Company when the JV came about.

Euroz expects Prodigy's closure will cost it about $8 million, across a non-cash component of $7.2 million and a cash component of $0.8 million.

Euroz executive chair Andrew McKenzie told Financial Standard the business has no plans to look for another multi-boutique partnership.

"I would say that we liked the strategy, we tried very hard and the people were very good...but the barriers were growing day by day," McKenzie said.

Euroz will focus on its core business of stockbroking, corporate finance, wealth management (Entrust Wealth Management), and funds management across Western Australia.

It will continue to operate the other half of its funds management business, Westoz Funds Management, which includes OzGrowth and Westoz, which together had $220 million at February end. Euroz has a 40.58% stake in OzGrowth and a 27.3% stake in Westoz.