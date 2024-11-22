Newspaper icon
Investment

Private equity, real estate spearhead unlisted assets demand

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 22 NOV 2024   12:20PM

Private equity and real estate will reap the bulk of inflows and deliver elevated returns over the next five years compared to other private markets asset classes, a new report from IFM Investors shows.

The survey of 700 global institutional investors found that private equity and real estate are the most popular unlisted assets that garner 96% of interest.

They are the only two subsectors set to grow on average in absolute asset terms in the five years to 2029, the inaugural Private Markets 700 report shows.

Private equity allocations are expected to grow on average by 0.46 points to 15.4% as investors expect returns as much as 14.3% - the highest among the other asset classes.

Real estate investors anticipate 11.6% net returns on average, while those invested in infrastructure equity demand 11.4%. Allocations in the latter is set to grow by 0.74 points to 7.34% over five years.

Meanwhile, private debt allocations are predicted to reduce slightly to 6.8%. However, the proportion invested in this asset class is expected to remain unchanged at about 90%.

"Private equity and real estate still benefit from their consolidated position in global institutional investors' portfolios. However, private debt and infrastructure investments are progressively gaining investors' attentions thanks to their ability to combine the illiquidity premia with resilience and income generation," IFM investors chief strategy officer Luba Nikulina said.

Citing data from EY, the private markets sector has grown to US$24 trillion.

IFM's research found that more than half of investors (57%) hold their private markets investments for more than five years, and 17% for more than seven years.

More than half (55%) of institutional investors believe new partnerships between private capital and governments will create new opportunities for infrastructure investment.

"Governments worldwide are grappling with tighter finances, so they are creating favourable conditions for private sector funding to support their infrastructure projects," said Nikulina.

The proportion of investors who invest in infrastructure equity is tipped to rise from 46% in the next 12 months to 54% by 2029.

Australian investors tend to prioritise local private assets in the same vein as other APAC investors. Some 42% of these investors allocate to Australia and New Zealand, while 49% choose North America, and 44% prefer the UK and Ireland.

UniSuper head of private markets Sandra Lee, who took part in the research, said the super funds' current markets investments consist of a diversified portfolio across a range of sectors, including airports, toll roads, digital infrastructure, healthcare, renewable energy, and timberlands.

"In terms of regional mix, it is predominantly Australia based, with about 25% of the portfolio invested offshore," Lee said.

