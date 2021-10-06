NEWS
Investment

Private equity firm divests Zenith

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 OCT 2021   12:54PM

Zenith Investment Partners has been sold to a London-based data feed and technology provider for an undisclosed amount.

Private equity firm Five V Capital has divested Zenith to FE fundinfo less than two years after it was acquired.

Zenith chief executive David Wright said: "Management are in agreement that there's excellent alignment of values and purpose across the two organisations, and a belief that together, we can create a really compelling, premium service for advisers, fund managers, super funds and institutional clients."

The research house was founded 20 years ago. It has rated more than 1000 investment and superannuation funds and 150 investment portfolio solutions.

Five V Capital investment professional Angus Whitehead said since the commencement of the partnership, "Zenith has achieved transformational growth and we have been proud to support David Wright and his team on this journey".

"Now, with FE fundinfo's global reach and growth agenda, we believe the business is well positioned to continue to build on this platform and enhance its service offerings for clients in the years ahead," he said.

FE fundinfo chief executive Hamish Purdey said the deal brings together two fund data and research providers in Europe and the APAC region with a complementary set of asset manager and adviser-focused services.

Zenith acquired Chant West in 2020 following a legal stoush.

